Colorado Buffaloes Snubbed In Big 12 Championship Prediction?
The Colorado Buffaloes are heading into a big season in the Big 12. The team is looking to show that they can keep up their success without Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter and with a new quarterback taking the lead.
The 16 coaches in the conference took a poll, provided by On3, to decide which teams would reach the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 6. The poll was anonymous, and the coaches could not vote for their team.
Seven of the programs received votes, with the prediction being that the Iowa State Cyclones will face the Kansas State Wildcats in the championship. The Colorado Buffaloes did not receive any votes.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes finished the season with a 9-4 overall record, going 7-2 in Big 12 conference play. Colorado finished as the No. 4 team in the conference, and while the top four had a 7-2 conference record, the three teams above the Buffaloes had 11 wins overall.
The biggest concern for the Buffaloes heading into the 2025 season is how quickly they hit their stride. With many new players, Colorado could have a rusty start, especially with the quarterback position.
Projected starting quarterback Kaidon Salter has the skills to lead the Buffaloes to a winning season, but with it being his first year with the program, it is possible he could need a couple of games to adjust to the system.
The same would be true if incoming four-star recruit Julian Lewis were to start. As a true freshman, he would need to have time to adjust to the speed of college football. No matter who starts Week 1, both are expected to play, which would open up Colorado’s offense. Both quarterbacks have high potential, but with a strong Big 12 conference, it is challenging to be a top-two team.
Sanders has nothing but confidence in both quarterbacks, which he emphasized at the Big 12 media day on Wednesday.
“Kaidon is off the chain. He's been there, done that. He can get the job done. I wouldn't have brought him here if I didn't trust him, but JuJu is coming around the mountain when he comes. And I love him. I love what he brings to the table. I don't know how it's going to play out. As long as it plays out, we can't lose either way with either those two," Sanders said.
Similarly to the quarterbacks, there will be new wide receivers to step up. Buffaloes' wide receivers Drelon Miller and Omarion Miller are the two players returning who have the chance to step up, and Colorado also has four-star wide receivers Adrian Wilson and Quanell Farrakhan Jr. coming in.
"They are unbelievable. They are awesome. I can't wait to unleash them. They're great,” Sanders said about the wide receiver room at Big 12 media day. “But these young men are unbelievable. I can't wait 'till the world gets a glimpse of these receivers. We have some youngsters, from freshmen on up, that can flat-out go get it. And I'm proud.”
The Colorado Buffaloes kick off the season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29 in Boulder. The Colorado Buffaloes are 4.5-point favorites against Colorado to open up the season on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King is returning, which can give Georgia Tech the edge offensively, but Colorado does have a strong defense returning. The Buffaloes led the Big 12 in sacks in 2024, and between returning players and incoming recruits, the defense could come out strong to start the season.
Gaining momentum early will be key for Colorado in making a postseason run. If the Buffaloes can adjust quickly within the first couple of weeks and win the non-conference games, Colorado could be a Big 12 championship contender.
