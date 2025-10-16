Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Star Jordan Seaton Receives Major Midseason Recognition

Offensive tackle Jordan Seaton has dominated the Colorado Buffaloes’ offensive line all season, earning Midseason All-American honors and proving himself one of the nation’s top linemen. His rise highlights how Colorado develops homegrown talent into true game-changers.

Thomas Gorski

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes are gaining some fight in the late season following the upset of then-No. 22 Iowa State and are going into the bye week on a high note.

Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton has been a leader for Colorado, and he was recently named a Midseason All-American by The Sporting News' Bill Bender.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders brought a lot of splash to recruiting, not just when he joined the Buffaloes and brought in five-star Travis Hunter. Following in the footsteps of that success, he also signed Seaton, whose impact was instant.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) during the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Seaton is among the top offensive linemen in the nation and is expected to be a first-round draft choice for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Seaton's play demonstrates the program's ability to sharpen its finest talent. With recruiting traction and on-field success, Sanders is setting himself up for a lasting legacy in Boulder with the Buffaloes.

Jordan Seaton’s Performance Shows Why He Deserves All-American Honors

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) pass protects on Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Hunter Clegg (90) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Seaton is riding high after a career performance against Iowa State, posting what might have been the best game of his young career thus far. It's no wonder that he was named to the Midseason All-American list because he has been such a constant this season for the Buffaloes.

Against the Cylones, Seaton had 30 pass-blocking snaps with zero pressures and a PFF grade of 89.1. Plain and simple, without that kind of protection, Colorado doesn't pull off the upset.

Performances such as this explain why Sanders ranked him highly a couple of years ago in the recruiting process. The Buffaloes not only have a five-star recruit but an actual game-changer on the offensive line.

This brand of play will be pivotal when five-star quarterback Julian Lewis is calling the signals under center next season. If the coaches want to unlock Lewis's full potential, having an All-American like Seaton will be even more critical to his growth.

Seaton's play is not about winning — it's about establishing a culture of greatness on the offensive line. As Colorado continues to add more playmakers around him, the Buffaloes are positioning themselves for years of success to come.

How Seaton Making the All-American List Elevates Colorado’s Profile

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Since Sanders arrived at Boulder in 2022, he has been accustomed to star power, mainly due to Shedeur Sanders and Hunter, both of whom followed him from Jackson State. That’s why Seaton's emergence and stardom are so valuable to the program.

Seaton is homegrown and developed, which shows that Sanders can attract people from outside his own background. It shows how the Buffaloes are a place where players come to reach their potential and, most importantly, how it works.

Sanders and Hunter are great stories, but Seaton is a reflection of what actual development looks like at Boulder under Sanders' coaching staff.

Seaton's rise proves that there is an actual development pipeline in Colorado, where players developed locally can reach the national stage. His success shows that Sanders' program truly delivers and isn’t about headlines.

