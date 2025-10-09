Where Deion Sanders' Contract Buyout Ranks Among Top College Football Coaches
The Colorado Buffaloes hold a 2-4 record, going 0-3 in Big 12 conference play. This is not the season that Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes anticipated, as the team is struggling to find consistency.
With the first half of the season at its end, USA Today released their updated data for the largest buyouts in sports. After a tough start, what will Sanders’ buyout be after the season ends, and where does it rank among all college football coaches?
What Is Sanders' Buyout Following The Season?
Sanders' buyout from Colorado as of Dec. 1 would be $33.625 million. His buyout ranks as the No. 20 highest among all college football coaches.
While there is frustration over having just two wins through the first six weeks, it is unlikely that Sanders’ buyout is relevant this year, due to his current contract.
The Colorado Buffaloes and Sanders agreed on a 5-year $54 million contract extension in March. The deal keeps Sanders through the 2029 college football season. While Sanders is the highest-paid coach in the Big 12, he ranks as the No. 14 highest-paid coach in college football, making just under $9 million this season.
It is only his first season since signing the extension, and it is unlikely Colorado will want to depart from Sanders anytime soon.
Patience Matters For Colorado
Colorado’s 2-4 start is disappointing, but this is not the end of the Sanders era in Boulder. The most important thing will be patience as the Buffaloes continue to turn things around.
The Colorado Buffaloes lost several players to the 2025 NFL draft, including reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The team lost several wide receivers as well, essentially building a new offense.
With the changes to the roster, there were adjustments that had to be made, causing a slow start. Wide receivers Omarion Miller, Sincere Brown, and Joseph Williams are gradually improving each week. The run game has heavily improved since last season, with running back Micah Welch having a breakout season with 250 rushing yards and one touchdown.
The offense is lacking consistency, and is something that needs to be improved upon, but Sanders is building a strong offensive unit.
Quarterback Kaidon Salter is having an up-and-down season, totaling 901 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions. Also on the roster is true freshman quarterback Julian Lewis. Sanders and the Buffaloes staff are working to develop their young quarterback before he can take over as the starting quarterback, whether it is this season or the next.
With their focus on Lewis’ development, there has to be patience before the hopeful payoff. The young quarterback has attempted just four passes this season, completing two for 11 yards.
Colorado Putting Up A Fight
Despite a 2-4 record, the Colorado Buffaloes have been in almost every game this season until the end. Even against a ranked opponent, the No. 18 BYU Cougars, Colorado had a lead to start the game and had a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter.
While the Buffaloes have to find a way to win the close games, Colorado is not getting blown out each week. The program is putting up a fight, which shows the skill set on the team under Sanders.
The Colorado Buffaloes will next face the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 1:30 p.m. MT. If Colorado can start strong again, Sanders and the Buffaloes might be able to find a way to pull off an upset win.