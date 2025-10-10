Buffs Beat

Michael Irvin Passionately Calls Out Criticism Against Colorado Coach Deion Sanders

Hall of Famer Michael Irvin launched an extremely emotional defense of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders after a podcaster dissed their playing era. While Colorado might be 2-4 to start the season, Irvin was quick to remind everyone of Sanders' dominance during his playing days.

James Carnes

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NFL Hall of Fame player Michael Irvin during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes are sitting at 2-4 in week 7 of the 2025 college football season, and the scrutiny surrounding Colorado coach Deion Sanders has been relentless. Every loss seems to be fueling the national debate about his coaching ability and now even his playing days.

The latest fire directed at Coach Prime has come from The Facts Over Feelings Podcast, which dared to question his greatness on the field—and his lifelong friend, Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin, was having none of it.

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Former football player Michael Irvin reacts to the crowd during the opening kick off between the Colorado Buffaloes and the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-Imagn Images / John Leyba-Imagn Images

Michael Irvin’s Fiery Rant Defending 80s And 90s Era

The podcast episode started with a subtle, yet deeply disrespectful, slight from the host that questioned whether the legends of the late 80s and 90s could even hold up against the talent of today’s NFL. 

Speaking about Sanders, the host suggested that Prime was an “alien” dropped into the “wrong time,” implying that the receivers he covered were somehow less fast or less athletic than today's crop.

As a visual aid to dismiss the talent of the previous era, the hosts flashed pictures of Irvin and Jerry Rice after showing modern receivers like Odell Beckham Jr. and Tyreek Hill. For Irvin, someone who made a career living on the emotion of the game, this clip lit a fuse. 

“Are you s---ting me? We are the two most accomplished receivers in the history of this game when you're talking about the most important thing is championships,” Irvin blasted in his video response.

He didn’t stop there, immediately questioning the basis of the claim: “And your stupid a-- talking about running fast, like people weren't running fast back then. Are you s---ting me?” 

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes former player and NFL Hall of Fame member Michael Irvin looks on during the first half of a game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Irvin's passionate, unfiltered reaction is a testament to the pride and ferocity that defined the Dallas Cowboys' 90s dynasty era.

It’s true that athletes today benefit from decades of advancements in training, nutrition, and specialized workouts. You could argue that if you gave the legends of the 90s some of these modern changes, they might have shaved a few hundredths of a second off their 40 times.

But as Irvin pointed out, the rules of the game have also drastically changed. Irvin and Rice played in a brutal, hand-to-hand combat league where cornerbacks could physically maul receivers down the field. Today, the rules protect the receiver and give them more space and less fear of being leveled across the middle of the field.

Irvin and Coach Prime’s Brotherhood and Consistent Support

Feb 5, 2011; Dallas, TX, USA; Deion Sanders (left) and Michael Irvin at the 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame announcement show at the Super Bowl XLV media center at the International Conference and Exposition Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Irvin's unflinching support for Coach Prime is deeply personal. Irvin has been a constant, supportive presence during Sanders’ agonizing, long-term health battles, which have spanned years and included multiple surgeries.

Sanders has battled severe blood clots in his legs for years, an injury that tragically led to the amputation of two toes on his left foot in 2021.

Earlier this year, Sanders faced a diagnosis of bladder cancer, and while he was away from Boulder and recuperating in Texas, Michael Irvin made multiple trips to visit his former teammate.

Irvin posted on social media, "My bishop always said when your loved ones are dealing with any difficult issues, you must find ways to make them laugh and change their frequency.” Sanders publicly thanked Irvin, saying, “Y’all know Mike a fool.” 

This is the kind of loyalty and brotherhood of a bond created under the intense and harsh lights of playing for America’s Team during a dominant era.

The Netflix Reveal And The Original Prime Time

The enduring nature of this bond was perfectly captured in the recent Netflix documentary, America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys. The series chronicled the Cowboys' 90s dynasty, included an entire episode titled "Prime Time," and the cultural weight of Sanders’ playing era.

In the documentary, Coach Prime had iconic quotes about his unmatched speed, “I run like a Lamborghini,” and his philosophy on pressure: "Pressure ain’t on me, pressure is on them because you prepared and you studied.” 

The documentary also cemented Irvin's role as one of Coach Prime’s original supporters. When Sanders was a free agent and owner Jerry Jones was debating whether a $35 million contract for a cornerback was worth the risk to the locker room dynamic, Irvin was the one who ended the debate immediately.

"If we can get Deion, we get Deion,” Irvin said. No debate and no hesitation. Irvin has always known what separates Sanders from the rest, and he saw that Prime was "the one ingredient that gives you the flavor... It was it."

Oct 5, 1997; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deion Sanders (21) on the sidelines against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK / Lou Capozzola-Imagn Images

In a season where the Colorado Buffaloes are fighting to climb out of the basement of the Big 12, currently stuck at 2-4, the scrutiny has been thick. But Irvin's extreme expletive-filled rant shows his continued personal loyalty to Coach Prime.

The legacy of Deion Sanders has been close to untouchable, and his greatness is already cemented by two Super Bowls and dominating performances in two professional sports. His work at Colorado is simply his next chapter, and Irvin will clearly defend any sort of criticism raised towards him. 

