Colorado Buffaloes Win Total Projections For Deion Sanders' Third Season
The Colorado Buffaloes have once again been met with outside expectations lower than their own entering a new season. Both analytically and from the mouths of pundits, many are expecting coach Deion Sanders' squad to take a mini step back from last year's nine-win campaign.
Losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter to the NFL is the biggest reason why those outside of Boulder anticipate a more average season ahead. Either Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter or incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis will start at quarterback, and it may take several playmakers to match Hunter's production.
With Colorado set to open its preseason training camp on Monday, below is a look at what the analytics expect from the 2025 Buffs.
ESPN's Football Power Index
Projected Win Total: 6.5
ESPN's Football Power Index predicts Colorado to just barely qualify for a bowl game, tabbing the Buffs with a projected record of 6.5-5.5. In 69.5 percent of the simulations, Colorado reaches a bowl game, the 10th-highest mark in the Big 12 Conference.
Colorado wins the Big 12 in only 2.4 percent of the simulations and reaches the College Football Playoff in only 3.1 percent. The Buffs reached the national championship game in 0.1 percent of the simulations.
Sports Analytics Expert Parker Fleming
Projected Average Win Total: 6.1
Sports analytics expert Parker Fleming isn't quite as high on the Buffs compared to ESPN's FPI. Six wins would still give the Buffs their second straight bowl game, but a .500 season would likely be considered a failure by "Coach Prime" and his staff.
Fleming's model uses 10,000 simulations based on his preseason priors.
Kelley Ford Ratings
Projected Average Big 12 Win Total: 3.8
Another respected analytics outlet, Kelley Ford projects the Buffs to win 3.8 of their nine Big 12 games, a drastic decrease from the seven conference games Colorado won last season. If the projection holds, Colorado would finish 11th in the 16-team conference.
The Kansas State Wildcats were projected to finish first in the Big 12 Conference (6.2 average wins), followed by the Arizona State Sun Devils (5.8), BYU Cougars (5.5) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (5.5).
Colorado Football's Complete 2025 Regular Season Schedule (All Times MT)
Aug. 29 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6 p.m., ESPN)
Sept. 6 vs. Delaware Blue Hens (1:30 p.m., Fox)
Sept. 12 at Houston Cougars (5:30 p.m., ESPN)
Sept. 20 vs. Wyoming Cowboys (TBA)
Sept. 27 vs. BYU Cougars (8:15 p.m., ESPN)
Oct. 4 at TCU Horned Frogs (TBA)
Oct. 11 vs. Iowa State Cyclones (TBA)
Oct. 25 at Utah Utes (TBA)
Nov. 1 vs. Arizona Wildcats (TBA)
Nov. 8 at West Virginia Mountaineers (TBA)
Nov. 22 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (TBA)
Nov. 29 at Kansas State Wildcats (TBA)