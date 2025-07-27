Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Win Total Projections For Deion Sanders' Third Season

Games aren't won on the computer screen, but new analytics project the Colorado Buffaloes to take a minor step back in coach Deion Sanders' third season. Check out the latest win total projections as the Buffs prepare to open their 2025 preseason camp.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes have once again been met with outside expectations lower than their own entering a new season. Both analytically and from the mouths of pundits, many are expecting coach Deion Sanders' squad to take a mini step back from last year's nine-win campaign.

Losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter to the NFL is the biggest reason why those outside of Boulder anticipate a more average season ahead. Either Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter or incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis will start at quarterback, and it may take several playmakers to match Hunter's production.

With Colorado set to open its preseason training camp on Monday, below is a look at what the analytics expect from the 2025 Buffs.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) hands the ball off to running back Titus Bautista (34) as defensive end Quency Wiggins (49) defends during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

ESPN's Football Power Index

Projected Win Total: 6.5

ESPN's Football Power Index predicts Colorado to just barely qualify for a bowl game, tabbing the Buffs with a projected record of 6.5-5.5. In 69.5 percent of the simulations, Colorado reaches a bowl game, the 10th-highest mark in the Big 12 Conference.

Colorado wins the Big 12 in only 2.4 percent of the simulations and reaches the College Football Playoff in only 3.1 percent. The Buffs reached the national championship game in 0.1 percent of the simulations.

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Sports Analytics Expert Parker Fleming

Projected Average Win Total: 6.1

Sports analytics expert Parker Fleming isn't quite as high on the Buffs compared to ESPN's FPI. Six wins would still give the Buffs their second straight bowl game, but a .500 season would likely be considered a failure by "Coach Prime" and his staff.

Fleming's model uses 10,000 simulations based on his preseason priors.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Kelley Ford Ratings

Projected Average Big 12 Win Total: 3.8

Another respected analytics outlet, Kelley Ford projects the Buffs to win 3.8 of their nine Big 12 games, a drastic decrease from the seven conference games Colorado won last season. If the projection holds, Colorado would finish 11th in the 16-team conference.

The Kansas State Wildcats were projected to finish first in the Big 12 Conference (6.2 average wins), followed by the Arizona State Sun Devils (5.8), BYU Cougars (5.5) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (5.5).

Colorado Football's Complete 2025 Regular Season Schedule (All Times MT)

Aug. 29 vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 6 vs. Delaware Blue Hens (1:30 p.m., Fox)

Sept. 12 at Houston Cougars (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

Sept. 20 vs. Wyoming Cowboys (TBA)

Sept. 27 vs. BYU Cougars (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Oct. 4 at TCU Horned Frogs (TBA)

Sep 28, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) carries the ball against UCF Knights defensive back Mac McWilliams (20) during the first quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Oct. 11 vs. Iowa State Cyclones (TBA)

Oct. 25 at Utah Utes (TBA)

Nov. 1 vs. Arizona Wildcats (TBA)

Nov. 8 at West Virginia Mountaineers (TBA)

Nov. 22 vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (TBA)

Nov. 29 at Kansas State Wildcats (TBA)

JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

