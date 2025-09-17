Buffs Beat

Colorado’s Deion Sanders Finds Inspiration In An ACC Coach

The Colorado Buffaloes are 1-2 to start the season, and instead of giving up, coach Deion Sanders is looking to keep his team hopeful. While speaking to the team, Sanders mentioned one of his favorite college football coaches and why the team should apply his experience to keep the hope alive.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA: Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes are 1-2, starting 0-1 in Big 12 conference play. Colorado is coming off a tough loss to the Houston Cougars, where the team struggled on all cylinders. It is a tough start to the season, and Colorado coach Deion Sanders has to find a way to keep his team motivated.

Sanders addressed the team after the loss against Houston as they prepare for their week 4 matchup against the Wyoming Cowboys. Sanders highlighted another college football coach who is 1-2, and how that can provide hope for the season.

Sanders Highlights One Of His Favorite Coaches

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks with media after the game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, September 6, 2025 in Clemson, S.C. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Clemson Tigers are currently 1-2, suffering tough losses against the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, a team Colorado also lost to this year. Sanders used Clemson coach Dabo Sweeney as an example of why there is time for the Buffaloes to turn things around.

“I saw a statistic after Clemson lost,” Sanders said, per Well Off Media. “That’s one of my favorite coaches, Dabo Swinney, to ever stand on the sidelines. And he said, the last time they were 1-2, they went on to finish, I believe, 10-2.”

While Clemson did not finish 10-2, the Tigers did go on to finish the regular season with a 9-3 record, followed by a win in the Russell Athletic Bowl. This was in 2014, when Clemson started the season by losing against the Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Bulldogs.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Colorado has a long season ahead, and while there is a lot for the team to work out, the Buffaloes can still turn things around.

“Why not us?” Sanders asked. “There’s things that’s going on that we can fix.”

Can Colorado Turn Things Around?

Looking ahead, Colorado has a couple of tough matchups this season. In October, the Buffaloes will face back-to-back opponents that are currently ranked. Upsets occur every day, but the Buffaloes will have to turn things around quickly before the tough matchups.

Sanders and the Buffaloes will have to take it one game at a time, focusing first on the Wyoming Cowboys. Despite being 1-2, Colorado is entering the game as the favorite and can use this game to turn the momentum around.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

One of the most important steps for Colorado to take is to find consistency on both sides of the ball. The talent is there, but the Buffaloes have to execute it each week.

When fed the ball, running back Simeon Price has been producing well. He has 19 carries for 135 yards, averaging 7.1 yards per carry. Colorado has improved its rushing this season, but if it can be used more consistently, the Buffaloes could control games.

The challenge of running the ball also occurs when the Buffaloes are trailing. If Colorado is down, the team cannot always run, as it will chew up too much of the clock. It will be crucial to establish the ground game early with the talented running backs on the roster.

The ground game is also something to watch on the defensive side of the ball. Colorado’s defense has to do better at stopping the run, including preventing the opposing quarterback from taking the ball himself. Controlling the time of possession can help Colorado win more games this season.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The quarterback position is still something to monitor moving forward. Quarterback Kaidon Salter is expected to start in week 4 despite Ryan Staub getting the nod last week. Salter can open up the offense when running the ball, and entered the season as the No. 1 quarterback.

The challenge of switching quarterbacks each week is the communication errors that can occur on the field. Rotating from the bench to starting can also make it hard for Salter to gain a rhythm, but Sanders believes he can help lead the team after winning the quarterback competition over the summer.

Fixing the team's errors will be how the Colorado Buffaloes can turn things around, the way Clemson did in 2014.

Published
