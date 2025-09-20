Buffs Beat

Three Bold Predictions For Colorado Buffaloes' Battle With Wyoming Cowboys

Looking to move past a slow start to the season, coach Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes will host the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday in an early must-win game. Below are three bold predictions for the Week 4 matchup, including one about CU's newest Ralphie.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) scrambles with the ball in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes haven't been an easy team to predict early this season. Few could've expected this much quarterback uncertainty, and the defense's widespread struggles have been just as confusing.

Still, the 1-2 Buffs have an opportunity to correct some things on Saturday against the Wyoming Cowboys, who've accomplished little offensively through a 2-1 start. Somewhat similar to Week 2 against Delaware, Colorado coach Deion Sanders can't let the Buffs overlook a seemingly inferior Wyoming team, however.

Below are three bold predictions for Colorado's late-night bout with the Cowboys:

Turnover Train Gets Rolling

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) celebrates his interception with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) in the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After recording three turnovers against Georgia Tech and another two against Delaware, the Buffs' defense couldn't force Houston into a mistake last week. That likely won't become a trend this week, though, as the Cowboys' offense has committed four turnovers (two fumbles, two interceptions) on the young season.

Expect either cornerback DJ McKinney or safety Tawfiq Byard to possibly record an interception, especially if the Buffs force Wyoming into a pass-heavy offense. Early in his first full season as the Cowboys' starting quarterback, Kaden Anderson has thrown three touchdowns and two picks, including one against Akron.

"We all just got to play together," McKinney said. "We all got to be all of practice flying to the ball as a defense and have one heartbeat. We all got to execute each play to the best of our ability and get the man on the ground."

Kaidon Salter Solidifies Starting Quarterback Job

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It's time for expected starting quarterback Kaidon Salter to solidify his spot atop Colorado's depth chart. The Liberty transfer didn't necessarily perform poorly against Georgia Tech and Delaware, but a better showing is needed for Salter to create separation over Ryan Staub and freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis.

For Salter to shine, Colorado offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur must incorporate some play-action into his scheme and script some opportunities for Salter to use his legs. Even more, the Buffs' wide receivers must embrace blocking and help Salter out with a highlight play or two.

"Me being a dual-threat quarterback, I keep my eyes downfield," Salter said after the Georgia Tech loss. "I feel like I had chances to throw the ball downfield to make some plays and execute and move the ball downfield. Most definitely, I could've used my legs more."

Predicting Ralphie VII's First Run

I am no animal expert and have yet to see Ralphie VII in action, but I'm predicting an energetic first run for CU's newest live buffalo mascot. Expect the 700-pound buffalo to test her handlers' footwork and deliver a crowd-rallying inaugural run at Folsom Field.

Even if the run doesn't go according to plan, the new Ralphie should still provide some extra energy for a Colorado team that needs to start fast against Wyoming.

Kickoff between the Buffs and Cowboys is set for 8:15 p.m. MT.

