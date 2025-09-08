How Colorado's Sincere Brown Can Open Up Buffaloes' Offense
The Colorado Buffaloes picked up a much-needed win over Delaware in week 2 of the season, moving to a 1-1 record. Not only did the team need to win, but the offense drove down the field, following struggles in week 1.
The offense was more explosive, got into the end zone, and showed improvements from the week 1 loss. Colorado wide receiver Sincere Brown was a major reason for the win, showing off his speed for the Buffaloes.
How Fast Was Brown vs. Delaware?
Brown was among the fastest players of week 1 across all of college football. He was tied at No. 7, reaching a max speed of 20.3 mph. He tied with Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone, who had the same max speed.
The play on which Brown hit his max speed was a crucial one for the Buffaloes as well. At the start of the third quarter, the Buffaloes had a 10-point lead, but Delaware was putting up a fight. Quarterback Ryan Staub hit a wide-open Brown for a 71-yard touchdown pass.
Brown was able to break free from the defender, and once the ball was in his hands, there was no stopping him. The Buffaloes extended their lead to 24-7 and were able to control the rest of the game.
On a third down play in the third quarter, Staub found Brown again down the sideline for a big gain. The Buffaloes didn't score, but the play did flip the field position in Colorado's favor. After the game, Staub revealed what happened on the long throws to Brown.
"Those plays, he wasn't supposed to run a go, and I told him to run a go on both of those so. If they press Sincere, it's going up," Staub said.
How Brown Impacts Colorado’s Offense
Brown is in his final season of eligibility and is spending it with Colorado. He transferred to Colorado this past offseason, following time at South Florida and Campbell. Following the 2024 season, Colorado lost its top four wide receivers, and picking up Brown was a crucial move for the Buffaloes.
In week 1, Brown did not have any receptions, but was more of a target in week 2. While the Buffaloes have several talented receivers, Brown’s speed made him a playmaker for the offense.
Brown finished the game against Delaware with four receptions for 120 yards and one touchdown. He averages 30 yards per reception and is a deep threat for the Buffaloes’ passing game.
There is uncertainty surrounding the Colorado Buffaloes' quarterback position. Staub had a strong performance, and there is a belief that he could become the starter. Despite the possibility, Colorado coach Deion Sanders did not give a concrete answer regarding the position following the game.
No matter who starts, Brown’s speed will give Colorado an edge, as he will be able to get open and help create plays for the Buffaloes’ offense. With conference play about to begin, Colorado and Brown will be put to the test.
Looking Ahead To Week 3
The Colorado Buffaloes will next face the Houston Cougars in their first Big 12 matchup. Houston is 2-0 and has done well in preventing many explosive plays while defending against the pass. In week 1, Stephen F. Austin wide receiver Clayton Wayland did have a 40-yard reception against the Houston defense.
While the Cougars have not allowed many big plays, there have been a couple, and the Colorado Buffaloes can take a chance on getting Brown downfield for big plays.
The Colorado Buffaloes and the Houston Cougars will kick off on Friday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m. MT.