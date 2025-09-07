Colorado Buffaloes Interesting Betting Odds vs. Houston: Closer Than Expected?
The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off their first win of the season against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens, 31-7. The Buffaloes showed improvement, but the biggest surprise may have been the quarterback position.
The Colorado Buffaloes played three different quarterbacks: Kaidon Salter, Julian “JuJu” Lewis, and Ryan Staub. As the Buffaloes move on to their next game against the Houston Cougars, it will be something to watch for how the quarterback snaps are divided. Houston is a tough opponent, but can Colorado pull off an upset?
Betting Odds:
The Colorado Buffaloes are 3.5-point underdogs against the Houston Cougars on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Colorado is +146, and the total points are 43.5.
Which Quarterback Will Play?
One of the biggest things to watch for in Colorado’s next matchup will be which quarterback starts and how much rotation there will be. Against Delaware, Colorado played three quarterbacks, with Salter getting the start. By the end of the game, Staub stole the show.
"I'm just so darn proud of that guy," Colorado coach Deion Sanders said after the game. "You have no idea how I feel about those types of guys who just hang in there. The opportunity may escape them, but people forget the last game against Utah a couple of years ago.”
“He came in and did a fantastic job. He's just been waiting for his opportunity. He never jumped into the portal. He had every right to take that away, but he's just a great human being."
Staub finished the game with the game going just 7-of-10, but for 157 yards and two touchdowns. He felt like the most poised quarterback on the field, and with Colorado facing a Big 12 opponent next, quarterback play will be something to watch for.
Can Colorado Continue Running The Ball?
One of the biggest improvements from last season to this year is the run game. Last season, the Buffaloes rushed for 847 total yards; this season, the team already has 277 yards. The run game is helping the offense move down the field, and it can keep Colorado in every game.
Two running backs have been stepping up for the Buffaloes: Simeon Price and Micah Welch. Running back Dekalon Taylor has not had as many carries as the others, but he has proven himself as a strong runner. Colorado's offense sees the most success when the team adds running plays, as it helps ensure the opposing defense does not know what is next.
Getting the run game going will completely open up the offense, making it easier for whichever quarterback is on the field. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur set his offense up for more success this week, a crucial improvement. Colorado fans can watch for Shurmur to continue mixing up the play calls each week.
What Is Colorado’s Greatest Strength?
Colorado’s defense is a strong unit, but it gave up some big plays against the Blue Hens. Delaware quarterback Nick Minicucci passed for 312 yards, and Colorado will have to clean up their passing defense.
The special teams could be the most put-together position group on the team. Colorado EDGE Alex McPherson blocked a punt against Delaware, and the punting unit repeatedly pinned the Blue Hens far into their own side of the field.
Getting the opposing team to start their drive back on their side of the field will only help the defense and result in more wins.
Houston Cougars A Tough Test?
The Houston Cougars are 2-0 and will be a tough opponent for Colorado. The Cougars are led by quarterback Conner Weigman, who has gone 30-of-46 for 347 yards. He has only thrown four touchdown passes, and Colorado’s defense could have a big showing.
Colorado’s defense will have to stop the run game early to keep the game under control. Running backs Dean Connors and Stacy Sneed lead the Cougars, but Weigman will also use his legs. The Buffaloes showed improvement in preventing the quarterback run, and will have to continue the success against Houston.
Colorado has a strong offensive line, and it will be put to the test against Houston. The Cougars defense totals five sacks and will put pressure on the quarterback.
After starting 1-1, getting a conference win is crucial for Sanders and the Buffaloes.
The Colorado Buffaloes and the Houston Cougars will kick off on Friday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m. MT. The game will be played at TDECU Stadium, as it will be Colorado's first away game.
