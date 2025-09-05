Colorado Buffaloes' Julian Lewis Inks Major NIL Deal Ahead Of Highly Anticipated Debut
There is much anticipation for Colorado Buffaloes true freshman quarterback Julian Lewis to take the field for the first time. Despite not making his Buffaloes debut yet, Lewis is making big moves off the field, inking a new Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal.
The true freshman quarterback landed an NIL deal with Starbucks, one of the biggest coffeehouse chains in the nation. Lewis announced the partnership through a post on his Instagram account.
Lewis Making Big NIL Movies
Lewis posted a video on his account listing his favorite drink and how it helps him through his gameday routine. The details of the partnership have not been revealed.
“My favorite way to kick off any game day, a quick mobile order pickup from the on-campus Starbucks,” Lewis said. “Gameday’s not just about physical prep. It’s about getting my head right. I like to take a walk, clear my mind, and stretch my legs out before we get into it. This part of the day is where I lock in.”
Lewis was a big pick-up for the Colorado Buffaloes through the recruiting class of 2025. Though he has not played a snap during the regular season, the hype surrounding the quarterback is real, and he has been using it to make big off-field moves.
Lewis has a $1.1 million NIL Valuation, per On3. He ranks No. 48 in college football, in large part thanks to his large social media following, reaching over 200,000 followers on Instagram. The Starbucks deal is just one of Lewis' many NIL deals he has made since joining the Buffaloes.
Over the summer, Lewis made a multi-year endorsement deal with the energy drink, Gym Weed. He has also signed deals with Leaf Trading Cards and Jaxxon, a men’s jewelry brand. Lewis is making moves off the field, showing how much hype is around the freshman quarterback.
Lewis To Make Colorado Debut
After not seeing playing time in week one, Lewis is expected to make his Colorado Buffaloes debut on Sept. 6 when the team faces the Delaware Blue Hens. While quarterback Kaidon Salter is still likely to start, Colorado coach Deion Sanders told the media that Lewis is set to make his debut against the Blue Hens.
One of the reasons Lewis did not see the field during week one was that the team played a tough opponent, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Sanders did not want to throw the true freshman into the fire that quickly, but Colorado fans will get to watch the highly anticipated quarterback soon.
"I love that kid, I really do," Sanders said. "I want him to be extremely successful. Sometimes, you don't want to rush things. Sometimes, you don't want to delay things. You want to make sure the timing is right. I don't think the timing was appropriate last week. I really don't. The way the game was flowing, the rhythm of the game. But, this week, I've made up my mind already before."
The Colorado Buffaloes are favorites against the Blue Hens, which could give the program a chance to relieve Salter, giving Lewis a shot. Lewis is just 17 years old, but he is already making big moves off the field as the anticipation grows for his debut.
The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Sept. 6 at 1:30 p.m. MT.