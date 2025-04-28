Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb Celebrate At Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft After Party
Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrated with Shedeur Sanders at his NFL Draft party in Dallas. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns and hosted a star-studded event after.
At his party at a restaurant in Dallas, Shedeur rapped his song "Perfect Timing" according to TMZ Sports. Celebrities in attendance include rapper Yung Miami, Kodak Black, Shenseea and Loe Shimmy. Shedeur's dad and coach, Deion Sanders, did not attend.
Once a projected first-round pick, Shedeur's draft tumble to the third day of the draft is unprecedented. However, Shedeur did not let the fall harshen his mood. He maintained a positive and grateful attitude throughout the draft.
When Shedeur got the call from the Browns at the family's draft gathering at their home in Texas, the Sanders family danced in celebration. Shedeur then had a message for the Browns organization, general manger Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski.
“Thank you everybody... Thank you to the Browns organization for giving me a chance, that's all I need,” said Shedeur on Twitch livestream."It's perfect timing... You gotta remain positive and stay happy at all times. I knew the whole time that God had me, so I wasn't really panicking because I knew he has perfect timing."
As Shedeur was passed over by NFL teams, Prescott weighed in on the controversy. Prescott doesn't think Sanders is in a fair position and believes in the son of former Cowboys star Deion Sanders. Prescott can relate to the constant media attention and scrutiny as the starting quarterback of "America's Team."
"Like you said it's a machine," Prescott said to media in a video posted by DLLS Cowboys on X. "I don't think it's fair. I don't think it's fair in the sense of, how much people are looking for and towards him being drafted. Because as I stated, it doesn't matter when you get in. I know he expected himself to go No. 1 overall and he would be wrong if he didn't expect himself to be there. So every pick after that has hurt, but every pick after that I know is fuel to the fire."
"(I heard a) little bit of that note from Shedeur, (after) talking to him. This is only gonna make him better, this is only gonna push him. It's all about when you get into this business and when you get in,
if you can handle it. I know Shedeur can handle it. He's been through a lot. He's had pressure his whole life, so this will be no different."
In 2024 with the Buffaloes, Sanders passed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He is an accurate passer, throwing just 10 interceptions and finishing the season with a 74.0 completion percentage.
In Cleveland, Sanders joins a quarterback room with former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, and Joe Flacco. During the NFL pre-draft process, Cleveland showed considerable interest in Sanders, interviewing him at the NFL Combine,͏ attending his pro day at͏ ͏Colorado, working him out privately and hosting him for a private dinner.
Sanders will have a chance to compete for the starting quarterback role. Last season, the Browns finished with 3-14 record and have not reached the playoffs since 2023.