Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl in 2026 Season Ahead of OTAs
The next box to be checked on the NFL's offseason schedule is Organized Team Practice Activities, also known as OTAs.
While OTAs across the league have begun, let's take a step back and look at the odds for all 32 teams to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl 61 in San Francisco.
Super Bowl 61 Odds
- Rams +700
- Seahawks +1000
- Ravens +1000
- Bills +1000
- Chargers +1600
- Chiefs +1600
- 49ers +1600
- Patriots +1700
- Lions +1800
- Eagles +1800
- Broncos +2000
- Packers +2000
- Texans +2000
- Cowboys +2200
- Bengals +2200
- Bears +2500
- Jaguars +2500
- Colts +4500
- Vikings +4500
- Commanders +5000
- Buccaneers +5000
- Giants +6500
- Panthers +6500
- Steelers +7500
- Falcons +8000
- Saints +8000
- Raiders +10000
- Titans +17500
- Browns +22500
- Cardinals +25000
- Jets +25000
- Dolphins +25000
We saw some fluctuation in the odds in the weeks and months after Super Bowl 60. The Seahawks and Rams opened as co-favorites, Seattle then took over as the sole leader on the odds list, but we seem to have settled at the Rams at +700.
The Super Bowl runner-ups, the New England Patriots, continue to fall on the odds list. Their odds have dropped from +1600 to +1700 since the schedule release.
Other teams whose odds have fallen since the schedule was announced are the Lions (+1700 to +1800), Colts (+4000 to +4500), Buccaneers (+4500 to +5000), and Commanders (+4500 to +5000).
On the other side of things, a handful of teams have seen their odds improve. The Bengals moved from +2500 to +2200, the Vikings are the biggest movers, from +5500 to +4500, and the Giants' odds improved from +7000 to +6500.
Sometimes the best time to place a futures bet is in the offseason, before the odds settle at the start of the regular season. If you want to do that and wager on a team that you think holds some betting value, be sure to take advantage of the best sportsbook promotions you'll find on the internet.
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets