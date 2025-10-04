Deion Sanders Addresses Colorado Buffaloes' Work Ethic, NIL Attitude
The Colorado Buffaloes are currently 2-3 to start the 2025 season, and Colorado coach Deion Sanders is seemingly looking for new ways to motivate his team as they prepare to face the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.
What Deion Sanders Said to Colorado Buffaloes
In a YouTube video released by Reach the People Media, "Coach Prime" gave his players a strong message on their performance by bringing up Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL). Sanders compared the current world of college football to the past in an attempt to inspire his team to work even harder:
"I gave you a little something, implying that you're going to work your butt off and you're going to be someone. Am I right, guys?" Sanders said to his team. "So now, we changed the game in college football. We're making a lot of money, y'all are making no money. So we said, this is what we're gonna do. We're going to give you all of this (money), and we pray that you make it. You know what the problem is? You could have more, but you already got some."
"I don't have to go hard every snap, I already got that. I don't have to give it my all, I already got that. . . . The deal was that you come here and ball, that you work your butt off, and you get this," Sanders continued.
The rules of college football have changed considerably over the years, and NIL deals worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not more, have become commonplace around the country. So, it appears as though Deion Sanders is trying to motivate his players to continue to work and improve.
"We paying you off of something you haven't done. You say I'm good. I don't have to work my butt off at practice. You don't understand what you could get. Instead you settle for what you got," said Sanders.
Colorado Buffaloes' Top NIL Valuations
Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton has an NIL valuation of $1.9 million, according to On3, giving him the highest NIL valuation on the Buffaloes' roster. In fact, Seaton ranks No. 26 in On3's top-100 highest NIL valuations.
Behind Seaton is true freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis with an NIL valuation of $1.1 million followed by freshman offensive lineman Carde Smith at $111,000 per On3.
Colorado's Upcoming Schedule
The Buffaloes will look to right the ship against the TCU Horned Frogs who recently fell out of the AP Top 25 Poll after an upset loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.
However, oddsmakers favor the Horned Frogs. TCU is a 13.5-point favorite over Colorado, according to DraftKings.
