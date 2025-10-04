Deion Sanders Addresses Colorado Buffaloes' Work Ethic, NIL Attitude

🔥 Coach Prime Speaking Facts. Complacentcy. Paid vs Effort 🦬



"We paying you off of something you haven't done. You say I'm good. I don't have to work my butt off at practice. You don't understand what you could get. Instead you settle for what you got"



📽️ @KingDarius_NS https://t.co/godCmpwNK5 pic.twitter.com/lNFJRxasaL