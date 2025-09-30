Deion Sanders Calls Out Struggling Colorado Buffaloes Position Group
BOULDER — Through the Colorado Buffaloes' first five games, their play at the second cornerback spot has been one of the team's greatest concerns.
Makari Vickers, Teon Parks and the currently injured RJ Johnson have all performed inconsistently at the second cornerback spot, whether via coverage lapses or in committing penalties. Nickelback Preston Hodge and top cornerback DJ McKinney have also underperformed for a Colorado defense that's allowing over 400 total yards per game.
Deion Sanders Calls Out Colorado's Cornerbacks
Penalties were again an issue for Colorado's defensive backs during Saturday's 24-21 loss to the BYU Cougars on Saturday. McKinney had a holding call and both Hodge and linebacker Martavius French were nicked once for pass interference.
Although neither Vickers nor Parks was called for a penalty, coach Deion Sanders was fairly blunt when addressing the play of his No. 2 cornerbacks.
"They gotta play better," Sanders said sternly. "All of them gotta play better. We gotta do a better job of preparing them and coaching them."
Sanders was later asked about Colorado's high number of pass interference calls. Through five games, the Buffs have been called for pass interference seven times, already matching last season's mark.
"It starts at the beginning," Sanders said. "You got to have focus. We talked about focusing and finishing before the game, and we talked about it at halftime. Pretty much, we told them what it's gonna be... We pretty much dictated what was gonna happen if we didn't change the way we went about our job. We got to do a much better job on the back end. We do."
If Johnson is healthy, "Coach Prime" may consider returning to the junior for this week's game against the TCU Horned Frogs. If not, Colorado will likely utilize both Vickers and Parks again opposite McKinney.
Deion Sanders' Message To Cornerbacks Heading Into TCU Game
On Saturday, Colorado will face one of the Big 12 Conference's best passing offenses in TCU. Quarterback Josh Hoover has already thrown for over 1,200 yards through four games and has three receivers with at least 230 yards (Joseph Manjack IV, Jordan Dwyer and Eric McAlister).
"Coach Prime" was asked to share his message to Colorado's struggling cornerback room heading into possibly their toughest test of the season.
"Play Ball," Sanders said. "Everybody in the country's gonna know you, not for the right reason. We challenge our guys every week to play the game play by play. Forget the last play. Let's go to the next play. That's the life and the thought process and the mindset of a good cornerback."
Sanders then gave his perspective that 95 percent of cornerbacks "play not to get beat" and 5 percent "play to make a play." Colorado, of course, is looking for more of those 5 percenters.