Deion Sanders Reveals Colorado Buffaloes Freshman In For 'Surprise' Role Change
BOULDER — An already strong start to Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain's second college season could be getting even better.
During his weekly Tuesday press conference, coach Deion Sanders revealed that the redshirt freshman will be surprised with an increased role heading into Colorado's Friday evening game against the Houston Cougars. Davis-Swain has already stepped into a starting job early this season, so it's anyone's guess what's next for the former four-star prospect.
Deion Sanders Giving Brandon Davis-Swain An "Extended" Role
"We got a surprise for him this week as well," Sanders said. "I hope he didn't disclose that, but we got a surprise for him. He's been doing well. We're going to extend his role."
Through two games, the Detroit, Michigan, native has totaled one sack and a quarterback hurry while helping clog the interior defensive line. Some have speculated that he could see time on offense as a fullback or land a "D" (Dawg) patch on his jersey.
"BDS looks like that type of guy who can make that impact on the offensive side of the ball in that type of role, in a fullback role," DNVR Buffs' Scott Procter said. "I'm excited to see it. BDS, his star just continues to ascend."
Sanders said the key to Davis-Swain's early success has been increased confidence and his offseason work with strength and conditioning coach Andreu Swasey. Davis-Swain was listed at 260 pounds as a true freshman last year but now weighs 290.
"First of all, he had to get his body together," Sanders said. "He had to get a little Swasey'd in the offseason and take lifting and conditioning serious. He wasn't serious about it last year. He was just a high school kid coming out of high school and thought it was going to be fun. It ain't fun when you ain't playing. It ain't fun when you're not dominating. It's not fun when you're not on the field."
After appearing in only two games last year, Davis-Swain has seemingly entered this season with an increased drive on and off the field.
"He's really paying attention to detail, and he works his butt off," Sanders said. "He really works his butt off."
Brandon Davis-Swain Talks Transformation
Davis-Swain also pointed toward his offseason work for allowing him to step into a greater role early this season.
"My offseason training, putting in extra work back at home not being here and getting some extra work in after practice with big Quinn (Anquin Barnes Jr.)," Davis-Swain credited. "Doing the little things, it comes up in practice too, and being myself out there, having fun. I think that's what I was missing last year, is not not having too much fun. I'm having fun out there again."