Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Predicted To Land Elite Florida Recruit
The Colorado Buffaloes are in pursuit of class of 2026 recruit, interior offensive lineman Ben Gula. The school that has been neck and neck with Colorado in this race is the UCF Knights. As of now, it appears that that Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have a slight lead as reported by Rivals.
Colorado Buffaloes Predicted to Land Ben Gula
According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, Colorado has the edge to land the commitment of Ben Gula. Gula has gone on official visits to both Colorado and UCF this summer. He initially had his commitment date set for July 20, but has since pushed it back to August 1. It will be streamed on his Instagram live.
Gula spoke to Rivals last week, saying he had a call with Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and that they are “leading” when it comes to landing his commitment.
“Colorado is definitely leading the break right now,” Gula told Rivals. “Had a call with Coach Prime today, went very well. USF is trying to sneak back in there but I think I’m pretty set on my two options.”
Gula talked more about the opportunity Sanders said he would have in Boulder if he went there. Coach Prime wants people that will be able to play, even as freshman to avoid redshirt years.
“He told me he doesn’t bring in kids to redshirt them, he expects me to be able to play,” Gula told Rivals. “He doesn’t like having to bring kids in that have been around somewhere else, he likes building up kids from high school.”
Ben Gula Player Profile
Ben Gula is a 6-5, 285 pound interior offensive lineman out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Gula is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 96 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite Rankings.
For Colorado to win this recruiting battle with UCF, they will have to win him over from his home state of Florida. UCF is located in Orlando, Florida, which is about a three-hour drive south of Gula’s high school in Fort Lauderdale, Cypress bay High School.
Gula stated that he would like to make his commitment before his high school season starts on August 15. With his commitment date now set for August 1, it would be a very last minute decision for him to push it back again.
Colorado’s 2026 Recruiting Class
The Colorado Buffaloes currently have received nine commitments in the class of 2026. This is headlined by four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr and safety Preston Ashley.
Colorado’s 2026 class is ranked No. 83 in the country per 247Sports, but there is still time to boost this number to a higher ranking.