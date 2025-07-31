Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Predicted To Land Elite Florida Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes and UCF Knights are in a recruiting battle for recruit, interior offensive lineman Ben Gula. Gula recently spoke about Deion Sanders and his recruitment process ahead of his commitment decision that will be on August 1.

Cory Pappas

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders walks onto the stage during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes are in pursuit of class of 2026 recruit, interior offensive lineman Ben Gula. The school that has been neck and neck with Colorado in this race is the UCF Knights. As of now, it appears that that Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have a slight lead as reported by Rivals

Colorado Buffaloes Predicted to Land Ben Gula

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, Colorado has the edge to land the commitment of Ben Gula. Gula has gone on official visits to both Colorado and UCF this summer. He initially had his commitment date set for July 20, but has since pushed it back to August 1. It will be streamed on his Instagram live.

Gula spoke to Rivals last week, saying he had a call with Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and that they are “leading” when it comes to landing his commitment.

“Colorado is definitely leading the break right now,” Gula told Rivals. “Had a call with Coach Prime today, went very well. USF is trying to sneak back in there but I think I’m pretty set on my two options.”

Gula talked more about the opportunity Sanders said he would have in Boulder if he went there. Coach Prime wants people that will be able to play, even as freshman to avoid redshirt years. 

“He told me he doesn’t bring in kids to redshirt them, he expects me to be able to play,” Gula told Rivals. “He doesn’t like having to bring kids in that have been around somewhere else, he likes building up kids from high school.”

Ben Gula Player Profile

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Ben Gula is a 6-5, 285 pound interior offensive lineman out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Gula is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 96 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite Rankings.

For Colorado to win this recruiting battle with UCF, they will have to win him over from his home state of Florida. UCF is located in Orlando, Florida, which is about a three-hour drive south of Gula’s high school in Fort Lauderdale, Cypress bay High School.

Gula stated that he would like to make his commitment before his high school season starts on August 15. With his commitment date now set for August 1, it would be a very last minute decision for him to push it back again.

Colorado’s 2026 Recruiting Class

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes currently have received nine commitments in the class of 2026. This is headlined by four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr and safety Preston Ashley.

Colorado’s 2026 class is ranked No. 83 in the country per 247Sports, but there is still time to boost this number to a higher ranking. 

