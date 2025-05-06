Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Host 4-Star Recruit Deacon Schmitt For Weekend Visit
The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders had a big couple days of recruiting this past weekend. One of the recruits that visited Boulder was class of 2026 interior offensive lineman Deacon Schmitt.
Schmitt spoke after to Andrew Nemec of Sports Illustrated about how his visit went.
Deacon Schmitt Visits Colorado
Deacon Schmitt is a Colorado native, playing high school football just about an hour drive north of the University of Colorado. Here’s what he had to say about his visit over the weekend.
“It was great…always a great time...Growing up in Colorado, I have been around the Boulder area quite a bit. It’s always so comfortable for me there,” Schmitt told Nemec. "Growing up around here, I have always cheered for the Buffs. To have an opportunity to play for the team I grew up from 45 minutes away is huge. Especially at a time like this when it is one of the most talked about teams in college football."
Schmitt also spoke very highly of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, calling him "a wise man."
"Coach Prime is a wise man. He talks about a lot of good things," Schmitt said. "It's really bigger than football with him. He wants you to become a man and he will love you and support you as you do it."
Deacon Schmitt Player Profile
Deacon Schmitt is a 6-5, 320 pound interior offensive lineman out of Windsor, Colorado. Schmitt is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 31 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite.
Colorado was just one of many official visits that Schmitt has set up. He has upcoming official visits with the Alabama Crimson Tide on May 30, Oklahoma Sooners on June 6, Nebraska Cornhuskers on June 13, and Tenneseee Volunteers on June 20.
Colorado's Upcoming Recruiting Classes
So far in the 2026 recruiting cycle, Colorado has only recieved the commitment from one player; athlete Domata Peko Jr. He is the son of former NFL defensive lineman and current Colorado Buffaloes defensive line coach, Domata Peko.
For the 2025 recruiting class, Colorado has the No. 24 ranked class per 247Sports, with 13 players. The highest rated recruit in this class is four-star quarterback Julian Lewis. Lewis is ranked as the No. 10 quarterback in the class of 2025.
In addition to Lewis, there are five other 2025 signees that are rated four-stars; interior offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden, offensive tackle Carde Smith, edge rusher London Merrit, wide receiver Adrian Wilson, and wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr.
Colorado has also been proactive in the transfer portal. They have 26 incoming transfers for the 2025 season while losing 33. "Coach Prime" has been ultra aggressive in the transfer portal every year since taking over as coach in 2022 and it's not stopping now.