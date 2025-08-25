Buffs Beat

Pat Shurmur Reveals How Colorado Buffaloes Will Handle Quarterback Announcement: Kaidon Salter or Julian Lewis?

Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur shared that he'll let coach Deion Sanders decide when to reveal the Colorado Buffaloes' starting quarterback against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Veteran Kaidon Salter is widely expected to win the job over Julian Lewis.

Jack Carlough

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
BOULDER — Game week has arrived, and the Colorado Buffaloes have yet to announce who will start at quarterback in their season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday evening.

Veteran Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter is largely expected to win the job over freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis and returner Ryan Staub, but coach Deion Sanders and his staff have remained mostly hush throughout fall camp. With four days left until kickoff, it now appears likely that Colorado's starting quarterback won't be known until pregame.

Pat Shurmur Defers Reveal To Deion Sanders

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While speaking to the media on Monday, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said he'll let "Coach Prime" decide on when to reveal his starting quarterback.

"Coach (Sanders) will handle all that," Shurmur said. "We've discussed all of this at great length behind the scenes, and we'll just let it reveal itself. If there are any announcements, that's certainly something 'Coach Prime' will handle."

The wise move may be to remain silent until Friday, forcing first-year Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Blake Gideon to prepare for both Salter and Lewis. And because Salter brings a greater dual-threat element to the position compared to Lewis, the Yellow Jackets don't have an easy task in game-planning for both. Still, Georgia Tech would likely be surprised to see anyone other than Salter under center.

Pat Shurmur Pleased With Kaidon Salter, Julian Lewis' Development

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Shurmur was then asked if he has been pleased with the growth of Salter and Lewis throughout fall camp.

"I feel like they've developed quite a bit," Shurmur said. "I think they're really fine players to begin with. They're both at different stages of their career, but I'm happy with the way that they've developed as quarterbacks, but then also within our scheme. I'm looking forward to seeing how far we've come this Friday."

Salter, of course, has the leg up in terms of experience after throwing for 5,887 yards and rushing for over 2,000 in four seasons at Liberty. However, Lewis has impressed many with his arm strength and accuracy as a 17-year-old true freshman.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) and running back Christian Sarem (48) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"Kaidon, the experience of having played in a bunch of games at the college level, there's really no substitute, in my opinion, for good experience. You can copy people's knowledge, but you can't copy their wisdom. And I think as you get older and play more, you become wise in situations that you maybe haven't experienced."

Regarding Lewis, Shurmur said Colorado remains focused on helping build the rookie quarterback's foundation at the college level.

"JuJu is super talented," Shurmur said. "He's seen a lot, and he'll be able to roll with it. Hopefully, to this point, we've given him things to work with and trained him on what to see."

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

