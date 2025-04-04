Travis Hunter Shows Off Receiver Skills During Colorado Buffaloes' NFL Showcase
The Colorado Buffaloes held their inaugural NFL Showcase on Friday at their on-campus facilities. Over a dozen Buffs displayed their talents via athletic testing and position-specific drills. While many shone bright, none were more highlighted than the All-American quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Hunter elected to only participate in wide receiver drills and run routes as opposed to any athletic testing and defensive back drills.
The decision came as a surprise, as Hunter was thought not to test or run any position drills. Hunter, who won the Biletnikoff Award as the best receiver in college football, is listed as wide receiver No. 1 and cornerback No. 1 on various draft boards of teams and analysts alike.
Hunter has made it abundantly clear he doesn’t wish to be limited on the next level and would like to play both sides, so the decision to run only receiver drills is a clear sign. Hunter went through drills without gloves on to showcase his natural hands.
“The 6-foot, 188-pound Hunter won the Heisman Trophy because of his two-way ability, but I think his biggest NFL impact will come at receiver, which is why I rated him here. (He'd be my No. 2 cornerback if he exclusively played defense). Hunter's playmaking ability, burst in space and easy speed are a joy to watch," said ESPN analyst Matt Miller.
“He is electric on both sides of the ball. On offense, he had 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, he had four interceptions and 10 pass breakups. And he could be a great punt returner, too,” Miller continued.
Hunter then received a player comparison to former NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. It’s and interesting comparison as Hunter has been comped to more slender framed and straight-line athletes, but a Hunter’s post-reception ability is notable and his shiftiness at the top of routes and creating separation does somewhat mimic that of an Odell Beckham. Hunter’s contested catch ability is also a calling card, much like Beckham’s was.
There have been raging debates about what position actually best suits Hunter on the next level. New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said that Hunter would probably benefit more from just having one position from a week-to-week schematic standpoint, but also said he’d be cautious with limiting him to a single position before knowing what he could physically and mentally sustain. Vrabel noted that he’d never before seen a player like Hunter so he didn’t want to put a cap on his potential. As for other teams, it remains in the air.
“It varies team by team. I've spoken to scouts who rave about his ball skills and ability to make defenders miss as an elite receiver. Others talk up his instincts and change-of-direction skills, which would make him a top-tier cornerback. There isn't total agreement on his best position, and it could completely depend on where he lands,” said ESPN analyst Matt Miller.
Hunter sent a message at the Colorado NFL Showcase by running receiver-only drills, but at the end of the day, the team selecting Hunter will have the final say based on the needs of their team.