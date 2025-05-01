Colorado Buffaloes' Transfer Portal Class Rankings Surge After Flurry Of Commitments
On Wednesday, coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes closed the month of April with a quick rush of four transfer portal commitments.
The quartet included two Tennessee Volunteers transfers in offensive lineman Larry Johnson III and defensive back John Slaughter, former Incarnate Word Cardinals running back/punt return standout DeKalon Taylor, and former Kansas State Wildcats safety Noah King. Johnson, Slaughter and Taylor are three-star transfers while King is recognized as a four-star by 247Sports. One day earlier, fellow four-star Hykeem Williams, a Florida State Seminoles transfer, also committed to the Buffs.
After that impressive surge, "Coach Prime" owns 26 transfer portal commitments, including three four-stars. Colorado's incoming transfer class now ranks No. 20 nationally and No. 2 in the Big 12 Conference behind the Texas Tech Red Raiders, according to 247Sports.
While Sanders is likely far from finished building his 2025 transfer class, Colorado's 2024 class ranked No. 8 nationally and was tops in the Big 12 with 43 commits, including eight four-stars. The Buffs likely won't reach 43 transfer commits this offseason, largely due to Colorado having a more stable foundation of returners and incoming freshmen at key position groups.
"You got to know what you need, not just grabbing somebody from the portal," Sanders said in April. "You have to check them out thoroughly, make sure they fit, not just athletically but also with the culture and what we're doing here at CU. I am happy and elated with what we have in-house. We are still going to go fishing for a few more, and we are going to come up. We already know that."
Sanders later broke down his biggest transfer portal needs following Colorado's spring football game on April 19.
"One tremendous defensive tackle, another linebacker or two, two safeties, probably three corners, one receiver — that's a grown man, that's as a dog — couple running backs, a tight end, maybe a guard, a tackle, and maybe two centers," Sanders said.
With Colorado aiming to win the Big 12 Conference title and reach the College Football Playoff next season, Boulder remains an attractive destination for transfers. Other big names who've joined the Buffs this offseason include quarterback Kaidon Salter (Liberty), defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis (Alabama), wide receiver Joseph Williams (Tulsa) and safety Tawfiq Byard (South Florida).
"I don't think I have to explain, 'Why Colorado?'" Sanders said. "I think they see that on an everyday basis. Why Colorado? I don't think I have to sit up there and sell us to anybody. I think by the time they get here, they're looking for confirmation. Our program sells itself... We do a great job of really exposing our program."
The Buffs are also trending well with BYU transfer linebacker Harrison Taggart, who's currently deciding between Colorado, Cal and North Carolina State.