Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes' Transfer Portal Class Rankings Surge After Flurry Of Commitments

After earning commitments from Larry Johnson III, John Slaughter, DeKalon Taylor and Noah King on Wednesday, the Colorado Buffaloes' incoming transfer portal class ranks among the top 20 nationally in college football. Coach Deion Sanders is still expected to add more.

Jack Carlough

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Wednesday, coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes closed the month of April with a quick rush of four transfer portal commitments.

The quartet included two Tennessee Volunteers transfers in offensive lineman Larry Johnson III and defensive back John Slaughter, former Incarnate Word Cardinals running back/punt return standout DeKalon Taylor, and former Kansas State Wildcats safety Noah King. Johnson, Slaughter and Taylor are three-star transfers while King is recognized as a four-star by 247Sports. One day earlier, fellow four-star Hykeem Williams, a Florida State Seminoles transfer, also committed to the Buffs.

After that impressive surge, "Coach Prime" owns 26 transfer portal commitments, including three four-stars. Colorado's incoming transfer class now ranks No. 20 nationally and No. 2 in the Big 12 Conference behind the Texas Tech Red Raiders, according to 247Sports.

Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Hykeem Williams (8) runs the ball during the S
Apr 20, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Hykeem Williams (8) runs the ball during the Spring Showcase at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

While Sanders is likely far from finished building his 2025 transfer class, Colorado's 2024 class ranked No. 8 nationally and was tops in the Big 12 with 43 commits, including eight four-stars. The Buffs likely won't reach 43 transfer commits this offseason, largely due to Colorado having a more stable foundation of returners and incoming freshmen at key position groups.

"You got to know what you need, not just grabbing somebody from the portal," Sanders said in April. "You have to check them out thoroughly, make sure they fit, not just athletically but also with the culture and what we're doing here at CU. I am happy and elated with what we have in-house. We are still going to go fishing for a few more, and we are going to come up. We already know that."

MORE: Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Send Eight Players (And Counting) To NFL

MORE:Why New Orleans Saints Drafted Tyler Shough Over Shedeur Sanders

MORE: New York Giants Pass On Shedeur Sanders Due To Private Workout Preparation

Sanders later broke down his biggest transfer portal needs following Colorado's spring football game on April 19.

"One tremendous defensive tackle, another linebacker or two, two safeties, probably three corners, one receiver — that's a grown man, that's as a dog — couple running backs, a tight end, maybe a guard, a tackle, and maybe two centers," Sanders said.

With Colorado aiming to win the Big 12 Conference title and reach the College Football Playoff next season, Boulder remains an attractive destination for transfers. Other big names who've joined the Buffs this offseason include quarterback Kaidon Salter (Liberty), defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis (Alabama), wide receiver Joseph Williams (Tulsa) and safety Tawfiq Byard (South Florida).

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mand
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"I don't think I have to explain, 'Why Colorado?'" Sanders said. "I think they see that on an everyday basis. Why Colorado? I don't think I have to sit up there and sell us to anybody. I think by the time they get here, they're looking for confirmation. Our program sells itself... We do a great job of really exposing our program."

The Buffs are also trending well with BYU transfer linebacker Harrison Taggart, who's currently deciding between Colorado, Cal and North Carolina State.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

Home/Football