Why Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Are Wild Card In Big 12 Conference
The Colorado Buffaloes open their season on Friday night at home against Georgia Tech, and all eyes will be on Folsom Field. With Colorado coach Deion Sanders leading the way, there’s always plenty of hype — and pressure.
After posting their best record since 2016, the Buffaloes head into this season with even bigger expectations. Losing stars like quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to the NFL only adds to the challenge.
But Sanders has shaken up his coaching staff and is confident this team can keep the momentum going. The Big 12 looks as competitive as ever, and even with Colorado riding last year’s momentum, plenty of questions remain.
Paul Myerberg and Jim Sergent of USA TODAY project Colorado with an 8-4 overall record, but only a 5-4 record in the Big 12. The conference record would rank the program eighth in USA TODAY's projected standings.
With Marshall Faulk and Byron Leftwich joining the coaching staff, Colorado could push for another nine-win season — or slip closer to five wins. With so many possible outcomes, the Buffaloes are a wild card team in 2025.
Where Should Colorado Stack Up In The Big 12?
USA TODAY has the Buffaloes in the middle of the pack heading into the season. After last year’s success, that might come as a surprise, but this is still a program with plenty to prove.
For the first time under Sanders, neither his son Shedeur nor Travis Hunter will be on the field.
As important as they were, those two carried the program over the last two seasons, giving Colorado reliable stars to lean on. The Buffaloes did make smart moves in recruiting and aggressively tapped the transfer portal, but replacing both Sanders and Hunter will be no easy task.
Hunter, in particular, will be hard to replace — he’s a rare talent who can impact both sides of the ball in ways college football seldom sees. Sanders, meanwhile, made a strong push on the recruiting trail, landing five-star quarterback Julian Lewis and Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter.
Salter is set to take over as the starter this season. Lewis is expected to step in next year and eventually become the program’s long-term quarterback.
If both can deliver, Colorado has a real shot at maintaining the momentum Sanders built, but for now, the Big 12 will be watching closely to see if the Buffaloes can live up to the expectations.
Worst Case Scenario For The Buffaloes?
Colorado has a very favorable football schedule this season, but there are still plenty of trap games that could turn their season sideways.
Dropping the first game of the season against Georgia Tech would be a rough start, while also losing matchups to BYU, Utah, and Arizona. Colorado should have a chance to win all four of these games before taking on tougher Big 12 opponents.
A misstep now could make conference play much harder, turning a potential breakout season into a struggle just to stay in contention