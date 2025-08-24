Colorado Buffaloes' Marshall Faulk Explains Why Deion Sanders Stands Out
The Colorado Buffaloes are led by coach Deion Sanders, who was hired ahead of the 2023 college football season. Sanders brought stardom as an NFL Hall of Famer with him. Sanders has since added to an elite coaching staff, hiring former NFL running back Marshall Faulk in 2025.
Faulk is entering his first season as the Buffaloes’ running backs coach. Faulk is another Pro Football Hall of Fame coach ready to help bring out the best of Colorado. Ahead of the season, a video of Faulk praising Sanders is resurfacing.
Faulk Praises Sanders As A Leader
In a video from right after Faulk took the job with Colorado, he discussed what makes Sanders a good coach. Faulk explained that it has to do with how Sanders brings out the best in players.
“He’s an elevator. He’s gonna elevate you as a person, and he’s gonna force you to elevate your life, and that’s what he does. He lifts people up,” Faulk told Front Office Sports. “A lot of the time, the light may look like it’s shining on him, but really he’s shining the light on somebody.”
Between Sanders, Faulk, and the others on the staff, Colorado has big names coaching. Faulk went on to clarify that it is not about the celebrity status when it comes to Sanders building a staff. The staff has a strong resume, whether it be on the field as a player or coaching experience, and he is looking to surround his players with greatness.
“We’re good friends, and whatever I can do to help him out, Imma do,” Faulk said. “Understand why he’s bringing them there. It’s not just for their celebrity. It’s so these kids can understand, you gotta bring people around greatness and have them see it, touch it, taste it, but in the belief that they can become it.”
The staff has been one of the reasons Colorado has done well with bringing in talented players through the portal and recruiting. Being surrounded by not just former NFL players, but Hall of Famers, can help the young athletes learn what they have to do to make it far in their football career.
Will Colorado’s Run Game Improve?
While Colorado finished the 2024 season with nine wins, the run game was a struggle for the offense. Running back Isaiah Augustave led the team in rushing with just 384 yards. The program will have a new running back room in 2025, with a new coach as well.
The Buffaloes worked on the running back room throughout the offseason, with transfers DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price. The two join returning running backs Micah Welch, Dallan Hayden, and Charlie Offerdahl, who combined for just 501 rushing yards last season.
Taylor transferred from the Incarnate Word Cardinals and finished the 2024 season with 909 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He rushed for more yards last season than the entire Buffaloes offense did.
Price transferred from the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, finishing the season with just 136 rushing yards. While the team is bringing in elite incoming freshmen, the team did not recruit a running back through the class of 2025.
Faulk has immense experience and could help bring out the best of the running back room. Joining Sanders, the two can help Colorado once again compete in a tough Big 12 conference.
The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off the 2025 college football season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. PT.