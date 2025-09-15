Why Deion Sanders' Colorado Offense Earned 'Biggest Loser' Label
The Colorado Buffaloes haven’t gotten off to the start they were hoping for, sitting at 1-2, and the offense has been especially rough. Coach Deion Sanders has already gone through three different quarterbacks in as many games.
Liberty transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter started the first two games, while five-star freshman Julian Lewis got a few snaps against Delaware. Redshirt sophomore Ryan Staub looked solid against the Blue Hens but struggled in his first start against the Houston Cougars.
Colorado fell 36-20, with the offense failing to find any rhythm. After the game, Sanders described the performance in one word: “speechless.”
With just three games in, Sanders is facing his biggest challenge yet — getting some stability at quarterback before the season slips away.
Bleacher Report Calls Out Colorado’s Offense After Week 3 Struggles
Year three of the Deion Sanders era in Boulder hasn’t exactly gotten off to the start fans were hoping for. The Buffaloes’ offensive struggles have quickly become the story of the season.
Even Bleacher Report’s Ben Sheppard called out Colorado’s offense, naming it one of the biggest losers from this past weekend.
“Life without Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter at Colorado never was going to be easy, and coach Deion Sanders is seeing that firsthand,” Sheppard wrote.
He used last season as a reminder of just how fast things can change in Boulder.
“That's when Prime's Buffaloes rebounded in '24, with stars all over the offense,” Sheppard added. “Now, with guys like quarterback Sanders and do-it-all Hunter off to the NFL, restocking the shelf hasn't been easy.”
With the spotlight squarely on Coach Prime, the big question now is whether he can steady the ship and get an offense that’s still searching for answers moving again.
Quarterback Decisions Loom Large for Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes
At some point, Sanders needs to pick a quarterback and stick with him.
Staub might not be the answer, but Lewis could be. And at the very least, Salter offers a steady hand and some dual-threat upside to keep the offense moving.
Lewis carries big expectations and even bigger potential, and Colorado could really use a jolt right now. Getting someone with his skill set under center might be the best way to finally get the offense going.
Waiting too long to make a decision only drags out the uncertainty and keeps the offense from finding any rhythm. If Sanders is serious about setting the program up for long-term success, the Lewis era shouldn’t wait.
The clock is ticking, and the sooner Sanders makes a move, the sooner Colorado can start turning potential into production.
How Much Pressure Is Deion Sanders Under to Turn This Season Around?
Going into his third year in Boulder, you’d think the pressure on Deion Sanders would be through the roof. But honestly, he’s just doing the best he can with the roster he has.
Putting a true freshman in the starting role is tough enough, and doing it while following in Shedeur Sanders’ footsteps? That’s a whole other level of expectations.
For now, though, the pressure isn’t too crazy. But if Sanders can’t start winning next season with Julian Lewis as the full-time starter, that’s when questions will start to arise about whether he can truly turn the Buffaloes into a contender.
Coach Prime still has time and trust on his side, but that clock is ticking. Eventually, results will have to match the hype.