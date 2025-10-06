Deion Sanders’ Bid to Flip Elite Five-Star Recruit Comes Up Short
As if the Colorado Buffaloes’ rough start to the season wasn’t enough, the program got even more bad news over the weekend.
Outside of the loss to TCU, the team also learned that five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan will be sticking with his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Morgan announced that his recruitment is officially over.
The news came just weeks after Morgan visited Boulder to meet with coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. Landing Morgan was always going to be a long shot, but it’s still another setback in what’s already been a tough stretch for the program.
A commitment like that would’ve been big for Colorado. It could’ve given the program a nice boost in recruiting and shown that Sanders can still draw top talent even with how the season’s gone so far.
Still, Sanders isn’t one to back down.
Missing out on Morgan stings, but the real focus now is turning things around on the field and showing recruits that Boulder’s still a place worth coming to.
Why Deion Sanders Wanted Cederian Morgan in Boulder
Morgan’s officially sticking with Alabama, but he’s still one of the top players in the country — ranked No. 12 overall and the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 class.
After bringing in Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, Sanders has already shown that Colorado can be a place for top pass catchers. Landing another elite receiver like Morgan would’ve made that message even stronger and given the program a nice boost in recruiting.
Without Hunter, Colorado is missing a big-name star, and Morgan could have been a top target for the Buffaloes.
Morgan finished his junior season with 70 catches for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns. These stats that show why he’s considered one of the top playmakers in the country.
Sanders was after Morgan because he’s the type of player who can flip a game, bring attention to Colorado, and show other top recruits that Boulder is a place where elite talent can thrive.
Morgan Staying With Alabama Shows the Challenge Sanders Faces in Recruiting
Sanders was lucky to land Hunter, along with Jordan Seaton and Julian Lewis, all five-star recruits. Even his son Shedeur Sanders was highly sought after, but obviously, his pitch won’t work on every top recruit.
Looks like Colorado still has some work to do. They’re not at Alabama’s level yet when it comes to history or resources, but there’s plenty of room to grow.
With Sanders running things, it’s really about showing recruits that Boulder’s a spot where top players can compete, get better, and leave their mark.