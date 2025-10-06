Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders’ Bid to Flip Elite Five-Star Recruit Comes Up Short

The Colorado Buffaloes fell short in their bid to flip five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan from Alabama. The setback highlights the challenges Deion Sanders faces as he works to turn Colorado into a destination for elite recruits.

Thomas Gorski

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

As if the Colorado Buffaloes’ rough start to the season wasn’t enough, the program got even more bad news over the weekend. 

Outside of the loss to TCU, the team also learned that five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan will be sticking with his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. 

Morgan announced that his recruitment is officially over.

Deion Sanders Shedeur Sanders Travis Hunter Cederian Morgan TCU Horned Frogs Colorado Buffaloes Alabama Crimson Tide Big 12
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The news came just weeks after Morgan visited Boulder to meet with coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. Landing Morgan was always going to be a long shot, but it’s still another setback in what’s already been a tough stretch for the program. 

A commitment like that would’ve been big for Colorado. It could’ve given the program a nice boost in recruiting and shown that Sanders can still draw top talent even with how the season’s gone so far.

Still, Sanders isn’t one to back down. 

Missing out on Morgan stings, but the real focus now is turning things around on the field and showing recruits that Boulder’s still a place worth coming to.

Why Deion Sanders Wanted Cederian Morgan in Boulder

Morgan’s officially sticking with Alabama, but he’s still one of the top players in the country — ranked No. 12 overall and the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 class.

After bringing in Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, Sanders has already shown that Colorado can be a place for top pass catchers. Landing another elite receiver like Morgan would’ve made that message even stronger and given the program a nice boost in recruiting.

Deion Sanders Shedeur Sanders Travis Hunter Cederian Morgan TCU Horned Frogs Colorado Buffaloes Alabama Crimson Tide Big 12
Cederian Morgan, Class of 2026 wide receiver of Benjamin Russell High school in Alexander City, Alabama, catches a ball during the 2024 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson in Clemson June 5, 2024. Morgan, 38th overall ranked in the ESPN300 2026 recruiting ranking list, announced on social media X (formerly known as Twitter) Clemson offered him June 5, 2024. / Ken Ruinard - staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Without Hunter, Colorado is missing a big-name star, and Morgan could have been a top target for the Buffaloes.

Morgan finished his junior season with 70 catches for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns. These stats that show why he’s considered one of the top playmakers in the country.

Sanders was after Morgan because he’s the type of player who can flip a game, bring attention to Colorado, and show other top recruits that Boulder is a place where elite talent can thrive.

MORE: Colorado's Kaidon Salter Shares Candid Thoughts On Three-Interception Game At TCU

MORE: Colorado Quarterback Kaidon Salter’s Struggles vs. TCU Reignite Power 4 Debate

MORE: What Deion Sanders Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Disappointing Loss To TCU Horned Frogs

Morgan Staying With Alabama Shows the Challenge Sanders Faces in Recruiting

Deion Sanders Shedeur Sanders Travis Hunter Cederian Morgan TCU Horned Frogs Colorado Buffaloes Alabama Crimson Tide Big 12
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders was lucky to land Hunter, along with Jordan Seaton and Julian Lewis, all five-star recruits. Even his son Shedeur Sanders was highly sought after, but obviously, his pitch won’t work on every top recruit.

Morgan finished his junior season with 70 catches for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns. These stats that show why he’s considered one of the top playmakers in the country.

Looks like Colorado still has some work to do. They’re not at Alabama’s level yet when it comes to history or resources, but there’s plenty of room to grow.

With Sanders running things, it’s really about showing recruits that Boulder’s a spot where top players can compete, get better, and leave their mark.

Recommended Articles

manual

Published
Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.

Home/Football