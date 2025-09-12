Houston Cougars VP Calls Fans To Action For Friday Night Showdown vs. Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes will have a Friday night matchup against the Houston Cougars. Houston is undefeated, looking to keep up their momentum as both teams look for their first Big 12 conference win.
Colorado will be traveling to Houston to face the Cougars, and while the Buffaloes are 1-1, the program’s one loss was against a tough Georgia Tech. This will be a tough matchup, as TDECU Stadium is set to be packed with Cougars fans looking for a conference win.
TDECU Stadium Preparing For A Large Crowd
Ahead of Friday night’s matchup, Houston Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Eddie Nuñez, revealed that the game sales are between 25,000 and 30,0000, which does not include student draw.
Friday’s game is nearly sold out, and Nuñez is calling for Houston’s fanbase to come early, be loud and get ready for what could be the largest crowd they’ve had.
“We had 6,800 students, I think it was the highest ever, and I was proud of that," Nuñez said during a press conference. “But I knew we can do more, and to see that we had 8,500 or whatever it was last game, it's a testament to the students, I appreciate them more than ever to come on out."
“They make that venue what it can be, so we need them this weekend. This will be a very loud environment, and they're going to be the ones leading the charge" Nuñez continued.
Colorado’s Offense To Face Toughest Test Yet?
With the anticipated crowd in Houston, this could be the Buffaloes' offense's toughest test of the season thus far. Colorado quarterback Ryan Staub is the Buffaloes’ expected starter for Friday night’s game, following a strong performance against Delaware.
Staub finished the game going 7-of-10 for 158 yards and two touchdowns. It was the most productive Colorado has had on offense within the first two weeks.
While Staub is expected to start, Colorado coach Deion Sanders could once again put in quarterbacks Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter as well. No matter who starts, the most challenging part of the matchup will be playing against the crowd.
With an almost sold-out stadium, the crowd will be energized, which means Colorado’s offense must be on the same page at all times. The stadium will be loud, which means the Buffaloes will likely have to use a silent count.
The Buffaloes will have to get the timing right to avoid presnap penalties, which will only put the offense in a tougher position. Having to use a silent count would also make it more challenging to rotate quarterbacks.
With the tough environment potentially impacting the offense, Colorado’s defense will have to step up and avoid big plays. Creating turnovers and shutting down the Cougars' offense early will be the key to success for the Buffaloes.
Houston has a tougher offense than Delaware, and Colorado must stay consistent and avoid miscommunication and costly penalties to keep the score close and help take the pressure off the offense.
While Colorado is heading into a tough environment, the Buffaloes have a talented roster. If the team can get on the same page early, the Buffaloes can pull off an upset and earn their first Big 12 win.
The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off against the Houston Cougars on Friday, Sept. 12, at 5:30 p.m. PT.