Deion Sanders Faces Tough Choice Ahead of Shedeur’s First NFL Start
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be making his first career NFL start when the Cleveland Browns take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 2:05 p.m. MT. Shedeur made his first appearance in an NFL game in the Browns last game against the Baltimore Ravens.
With the injury to Browns starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur now gets the nod. His dad, Colorado coach Deion Sanders was asked if he would be in attendance for his son’s first start.
Deion Sanders Unsure if He Will Be At Shedeur's First NFL Start
With the news that Shedeur Sanders would be making his first NFL start, a question that many want to know is if Deion Sanders will be in attendance. He was asked by a reporter.
“Don’t know. Haven’t made that decision as of yet. I’m so focused on what we have at hand,” Deion Sanders said. “I’m not thinking about, although I just got off the phone with him (Shedeur) a minute ago. I’m really focused on what he have at hand.”
What Deion and his Buffaloes have at hand is a date with the No. 25 Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, Nov. 22 at Folsom Field in Boulder at 6 p.m. MT. "Coach Prime" would have about a 15-hour window from the time the game would end to when he would have to be at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for kickoff of Browns/Raiders.
The Buffaloes are ineligible for a bowl game after picking up their seventh loss of the season, but will aim to finish the season on a good note. Colorado has a record of 3-7 while Arizona State is 7-3 and still has an outside shot to get to the Big 12 championship game.
Shedeur Sanders’ First NFL Action
Shedeur Sanders saw the field for the first time this season in the Browns 23-16 loss to the Ravens. Sanders checked in during the third quarter after Browns starter Dillon Gabriel left the game due to concussion protocol. It was a rough debut for the former Buffs star, who went 4/16 passing for 47 yards, with zero touchdowns and one interception.
He will now get a full week of practice to prepare for a start against a Raiders defense that has given up 30 or more points in three of their last four games.
The Browns selected Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft following his season at Colorado in which he won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. With the Buffaloes in 2024, he threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns while completing 74 percent of his passes.
It came as a surprise that two rounds before taking Sanders in the 2025 Draft, the Browns selected Gabriel, who had started the past six game for Cleveland. The Browns are 2-8 and now will find out what their fifth round rookie to bring to the table in a start.