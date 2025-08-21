Deion Sanders To Hire More NFL Hall of Famers To Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Staff?
The Pro Football Hall of Fame stands proudly in Canton, Ohio. But if you’ve been watching Colorado Buffaloes football lately, it feels like another NFL shrine to greatness is taking shape along the Colorado sideline.
When Deion Sanders took the job at Colorado, everyone knew “Coach Prime” would bring flash, personality, and recruiting juice. What few expected, however, was just how many NFL legends would join him in the process.
Earlier this offseason, Sanders added Marshall Faulk, the Hall of Fame running back who defined an era with the “Greatest Show on Turf” St. Louis Rams.
Faulk was Sanders' second gold jacket hire behind Warren Sapp, one of the most dominant defensive linemen in league history. Together, they form a coaching tandem that looks more like a Canton reunion than a college staff room.
Can the Experiment Continue?
Still, the obvious question lingers—can "Coach Prime" keep this going?
When asked earlier this week about his ability to keep luring Hall of Fame–level coaches to Boulder, Sanders used humor to slip in some truth.
“Well, Rick has that budget,” Sanders said with a grin, referring to Colorado athletic director Rick George. “And he says we’re out.”
The quip drew laughs, but beneath Sander's answer lies real tension.
Attracting legends isn’t cheap, and maintaining a staff stacked with NFL résumés requires resources most college programs can’t allocate to football assistants. George knows that, and so does Sanders.
Yet Colorado has tools to offset the costs: the program’s rising profile under "Coach Prime," record-setting Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals for players, and increased revenue from merchandise and ticket sales all provide new financial flexibility.
Leveraging these opportunities could make Boulder a viable landing spot for more NFL icons, even if it takes creativity and strategic budgeting.
NFL Experience Across the Staff
Sanders hasn’t stopped with Hall of Famers. Alongside Faulk and Sapp, he has assembled a staff of NFL veterans with extensive playing and coaching experience.
Assistant offensive line coach Andre Gurode, an All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, brings toughness from his days anchoring the Dallas Cowboys under legendary coach Bill Parcells. Defensive line coach Domata Peko spent more than a decade in the trenches as one of the league’s most reliable run stoppers.
Wide receivers coach Jason Phillips and cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis also bring NFL experience to the perimeter on either side of the ball.
Phillips spent time with the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons after a standout college career, giving him insight into the precision of pro-level route running. Mathis, who carved out a near-decade career as a defensive back playing for the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, and Atlanta Falcons, now passes along his firsthand knowledge of how to handle elite receivers.
Most recently, Sanders added Byron Leftwich, the former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and Super Bowl–winning offensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
While Leftwich's official role has yet to be fully defined, his presence adds another layer of credibility to an already star-studded staff.
Bringing the NFL to Boulder
For players, the message is clear: come to Colorado, and you’ll be coached by men who have succeeded at the highest level. Few programs in the country can offer that kind of daily access to professional insight, and it’s become one of Colorado’s most powerful recruiting tools.
"Coach Prime" isn’t just selling recruits on the dream of playing in the NFL; he’s putting the NFL directly on the practice field. With Hall of Famers, Super Bowl winners, and veteran pros guiding every position group, Colorado is offering something few programs can match.