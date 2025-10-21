Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Provides Honest Analysis of Colorado Buffaloes Through Seven Games

Ahead of this weekend's matchup against the Utah Utes, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders shared an honest assessment of where his team stands through the season's first seven games. Overall, "Coach Prime" has been happy with the improvements.

Jack Carlough

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
BOULDER — There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the Colorado Buffaloes' final five regular season games.

The first seven may not have gone according to plan, but quarterback Kaidon Salter took a step forward last week and Colorado's defense has also made strides with safety Tawfiq Byard and a pair of freshmen defensive ends turning heads. If things continue to improve, the 3-4 Buffs could even sneak into a bowl game with three more wins.

Ahead of this weekend's matchup against the Utah Utes, coach Deion Sanders shared his thoughts on where Colorado stands.

"I know where we want to be, I know what we should be. You know what we could be, but I know what we should be," Sanders said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. "Am I ecstatic right now with where we are? No, but I'm not upset either, because I know what we have in that locker room and on this coaching staff. Could we be better? So much. Should we have won several of the games that we lost? Yes."

Deion Sanders Pleased With Colorado's Improvements

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Looking big picture, "Coach Prime" remains optimistic about where his program is heading. None of Colorado's four losses have been blowouts and the Buffs were only a few plays shy of upsetting Georgia Tech and BYU.

"I can't identify one game that that team was better than us and they kicked their butts. I can't identify that," Sanders said. "I'm not happy with what we are, but I'm happy with where we're going because you got to think about improvement."

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) and quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) celebrate a first down against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The growth shown by Colorado's offensive line and its running back room are particularly encouraging. Led by left tackle Jordan Seaton, Salter has remained mostly upright this season and the Buffs' run game is averaging 143.3 yards per game — by far the highest mark of the "Coach Prime" era.

"Did the offensive line improve? That was the biggest thing you guys criticize all the time. That line is, as I just said, ranked third nationally by PFF (Pro Football Focus)... That's phenomenal from a team that's coming from a deficit in that position. The running back position, I think darn every back we've put back there has had their light and they shine."

Colorado Shifts Attention To Utah

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders congratulates Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham after the Utah Utes victory over the Colorado Buffaloes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Colorado has another opportunity to show off its improvements this weekend against a talented Utah Utes team, which fell to 5-2 after losing to the BYU Cougars on Saturday. The Buffs blew out Utah last season, but all signs point to a closer game this year in Salt Lake City.

"They're a good team (Utah), a well-coached team, and I love everything about them, but we're going in there with one thing in mind and that's to dominate," Sanders said.

Kickoff at Rice-Eccles Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

