Deion Sanders Provides Honest Analysis of Colorado Buffaloes Through Seven Games
BOULDER — There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the Colorado Buffaloes' final five regular season games.
The first seven may not have gone according to plan, but quarterback Kaidon Salter took a step forward last week and Colorado's defense has also made strides with safety Tawfiq Byard and a pair of freshmen defensive ends turning heads. If things continue to improve, the 3-4 Buffs could even sneak into a bowl game with three more wins.
Ahead of this weekend's matchup against the Utah Utes, coach Deion Sanders shared his thoughts on where Colorado stands.
"I know where we want to be, I know what we should be. You know what we could be, but I know what we should be," Sanders said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. "Am I ecstatic right now with where we are? No, but I'm not upset either, because I know what we have in that locker room and on this coaching staff. Could we be better? So much. Should we have won several of the games that we lost? Yes."
Deion Sanders Pleased With Colorado's Improvements
Looking big picture, "Coach Prime" remains optimistic about where his program is heading. None of Colorado's four losses have been blowouts and the Buffs were only a few plays shy of upsetting Georgia Tech and BYU.
"I can't identify one game that that team was better than us and they kicked their butts. I can't identify that," Sanders said. "I'm not happy with what we are, but I'm happy with where we're going because you got to think about improvement."
The growth shown by Colorado's offensive line and its running back room are particularly encouraging. Led by left tackle Jordan Seaton, Salter has remained mostly upright this season and the Buffs' run game is averaging 143.3 yards per game — by far the highest mark of the "Coach Prime" era.
"Did the offensive line improve? That was the biggest thing you guys criticize all the time. That line is, as I just said, ranked third nationally by PFF (Pro Football Focus)... That's phenomenal from a team that's coming from a deficit in that position. The running back position, I think darn every back we've put back there has had their light and they shine."
MORE: Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes Poised for Injury Comeback Week vs. Utah
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Proves Leadership Still Strong With Sideline Support for Dillon Gabriel
MORE: Utah Announces Major Injury News Before Playing Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado Shifts Attention To Utah
Colorado has another opportunity to show off its improvements this weekend against a talented Utah Utes team, which fell to 5-2 after losing to the BYU Cougars on Saturday. The Buffs blew out Utah last season, but all signs point to a closer game this year in Salt Lake City.
"They're a good team (Utah), a well-coached team, and I love everything about them, but we're going in there with one thing in mind and that's to dominate," Sanders said.
Kickoff at Rice-Eccles Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.