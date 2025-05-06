Deion Sanders Honors His Mother With Bold Nike Sneaker Release
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has never been shy about honoring the woman who helped shape him, and his latest Nike shoe release proves it.
The sneaker—drenched in bold reds with a crisp white swoosh and insoles that read “Love You Mom”—is more than a fashion statement. It’s a symbol of gratitude, legacy, and love.
In his 2011 Hall of Fame speech, Sanders recalled making a special promise to his mother when he was just a child.
“I said, ‘Mama, because I was tired of seeing her go to work and come home all tired, I said I’m going to be rich one day. Mama, I’m going to make a lot of money, and you will never have to work another day of your life.’”- Deion Sanders
That promise was fulfilled—Connie Knight hasn’t worked since 1989.
Sanders recently revealed the sneaker in an Instagram post with the caption: “My Mama Has shoes!”
Buffs fans may remember when Sanders first introduced his mother to the Colorado faithful ahead of the heated rivalry game against Colorado State in 2023. After CSU head coach Jay Norvell made comments Sanders interpreted as a personal jab at how he was raised, "Coach Prime" brought his mother into the spotlight to help fire up the team. Before the game, Mrs. Connie delivered a now-iconic message inside the Buffaloes locker room.
“I always told him to be yourself, but if you have to kick ass, kick ass!”
"Coach Prime" has consistently credited his mother as the foundation for his work ethic and discipline. In another recent message, he doubled down on the tribute, posting a heartfelt series of photos featuring himself and his mother donning her new shoes.
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Wants To Build Colorado Buffaloes Into 'Super Team' With NIL
MORE: LaJohntay Wester Signs Baltimore Ravens Rookie Contract, Uniform Number Revealed
MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Shedeur Sanders' Standing In Cleveland Browns Quarterback Battle
The “Love Letter to Connie” edition of the Nike Air DT Max '96 arrives as part of Sanders’ continued cultural resurgence, both on and off the field. For longtime Sanders fans, it's the latest release of a classic nostalgic nod to the mid-’90s, when the original Diamond Turf sneakers became synonymous with "Prime Time’s" elite talent on the football field and the baseball diamond.
Back then, these shoes were everywhere—on fields, courts, and playgrounds. Their mix of flash, performance, and an unmistakable silhouette made them one of the most iconic cross-trainers of the era.
Now, fans of a new generation, along with those of us who wore them the first time around, get to relive that energy, but this time with deeper meaning stitched in.
The vibrant “University Red” and “Red Crush” colorway may raise some eyebrows in Boulder, as Colorado fans typically avoid the color red due to their long-standing rivalry with Nebraska. However, with no Cornhuskers matchup on the calendar in the near future, Buffs fans can wear these colors with nothing but pride for Mother’s Day.
The sneaker is set to launch on May 9, priced at $170, and will be available through select retailers.
With the “Love Letter to Connie,” Sanders is letting fans walk in his story—literally. And for all the boldness and bravado that "Coach Prime" is known for, this one is quietly powerful: a son’s public thank-you to the woman who made it all possible.