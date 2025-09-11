Buffs Beat

What Deion Sanders Said About Houston Cougars, Coach Willie Fritz

Ahead of the Colorado Buffaloes' Big 12 Conference opener on Friday, coach Deion Sanders, running back Simeon Price and defensive lineman Anquin Barnes Jr. shared their thoughts on the Houston Cougars. "Coach Prime" also shared his respect for counterpart Willie Fritz.

Jack Carlough

Aug 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz walks on the sideline during the game against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Aug 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz walks on the sideline during the game against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
BOULDER — Big 12 Conference play kicks off Friday for the Colorado Buffaloes, who will take on the Houston Cougars for the first time since 1971.

Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs are 1-1 following a Week 2 win over the Delaware Blue Hens and are expected to start former third-string quarterback Ryan Staub against the Cougars. In only his second career start, Staub will look to find holes in a Houston defense that held Stephen F. Austin and Rice to under 230 yards of offense the past two weeks.

Ahead of Friday's 5:30 p.m. MT (ESPN) kickoff, check out what "Coach Prime," running back Simeon Price and defensive tackle Anquin Barnes Jr. have said about Houston:

Deion Sanders Praises Willie Fritz

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (center) leads the team onto Folsom Field before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Coach Prime" shared his respect for second-year Houston coach Willie Fritz during a press conference on Tuesday.

"Coach Fritz, remarkable career, unbelievable career," Sanders said. "What he accomplished at Tulane and so forth has been astonishing, unbelievably. So I am very impressed with what he has accomplished as a coach, as well as being national coach of the year in 2022... God bless you, coach. Love what you are doing. Love what you are doing for all coaches. Love your staff, which you have assembled, and what you are building there."

Houston went 4-8 (3-6 Big 12) in Fritz's first season last fall but appear likely to flirt with a bowl game this year.

Simeon Price On Houston

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) carries the ball in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Coming off a strong Week 2 performance against the Blue Hens, Simeon Price said the Buffs must play their style of football on Friday evening. Price also gave a shout-out to Houston's Jalen Garner, a veteran linebacker with 13 tackles on the season.

"We just have to be us," Price said. "Like I said, Houston, they switch things up. They go four-down, they go three-down and do a lot of stunts up front. Thirty-six (Garner) is a pretty physical linebacker, so we have to play disciplined football. We know it's conference play. We know emotions will be high. You can't get caught up in any of that stuff."

Anquin Barnes Jr. Talks Defensive Goals

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Anquin Barnes Jr. (92) reacts to a turnover in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Displeased with the Buffs' run defense against Georgia Tech and Delaware, Anquin Barnes Jr. said Colorado must contain Houston's ground game, whether that stems from quarterback Conner Weigman or running back Dean Connors.

"First and foremost, we want to stop the run," Barnes said. "We want to stop the run, we want to rush the passer, and we want to stop the quarterback from running."

Connors broke out for 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Rice last week, and fellow running back Stacy Sneed owns over 1,000 career ground yards,

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

