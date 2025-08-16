Deion Sanders Keeps Fans Guessing With Unusual Calgary Stampeders Hat at Fall Camp
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders ran Thursday’s training camp much like any other practice — except this time, there was something different about him.
On the practice field, Sanders sported a Calgary Stampeders hat along with his whistle as he ran drills. Fans and media alike took notice, though why he chose that particular hat remains a mystery.
The hat is especially curious because the Stampeders have almost no connection to Colorado’s football program. In fact, the only former Buffalo on their roster is punter Mark Vassett, a 28-year-old who played for the Buffaloes before Sanders even arrived at the program.
Sanders has never been a conventional college coach, often making bold statements and sporting unique looks — and now he’s showing he’s not afraid to represent teams well outside the college football world.
The Stampeders sit second in the West Division of the Canadian Football League, holding the league’s third-best record at 6-3. The team has captured eight Grey Cup championships, most recently in 2018.
Whether Sanders’ choice of hat was a fashion statement, a nod to pro football, or something else entirely, it’s another example of him keeping fans and media on their toes — and just one of many storylines to watch as the Buffaloes’ season kicks off.
Is ‘Coach Prime’ On The Stampeders Bangwagon?
It’s unclear whether Sanders is an actual fan of the Calgary Stampeders, but with the team off to a strong start this season, it’s easy to imagine him jumping on the bandwagon. The Stampeders began the year 5-1 and are now contenders for the franchise’s ninth Grey Cup championship.
Back in July, Sanders even commented on an X post, writing “Proud of u Mate!” after Vassett made his CFL debut with Calgary. It was a small but telling show of support that highlighted Sanders’ awareness of his former players making moves in the professional football world.
Chances are, Sanders’ support comes simply from having a former Buffalo on the roster. After all, he’s built a reputation for always standing by his players, living up to his reputation as a true players’ coach.
What to Expect from Sanders and the Buffaloes This Season
The Buffaloes football program is coming off a strong 9-4 campaign, their best record since 2016. They have yet to win a bowl game since 2004, but Sanders has steadily built the program since his arrival.
After losing star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to the NFL, the offense is set for changes. That led to the addition of Liberty transfer Kaidon Salters, while also securing a commitment from five-star signal-caller Julian Lewis.
“We definitely want to continue to develop JuJu, but Kaidon is unbelievable," Sanders said. "Kaidon's off the chain. He's been there, done that. He can get the job done. I wouldn't have brought him here if I didn't trust him. But JuJu is coming around the mountain when he comes."
Salter and Lewis are competing for the starting role, but Salter is expected to take the job this season, with Lewis waiting as the heir apparent. Sanders says the program is as stable as ever and even suggests the roster might be stronger despite losing its two biggest stars.
"They were great players. We have a better team," Sanders said. "There's a difference between great players and a great team. We have a better team, but we can never replace those types of players. It may take three players on offense to replace a Travis Hunter. It may take two players to replace a Shedeur Sanders, and that's what we brought here."
With the foundation in place, a mix of experienced leadership and rising talent, and Sanders at the helm, expectations are high — and the Buffaloes look ready to make a statement this season.