Travis Hunter Sidelined At Practice As Jacksonville Jaguars Prep For Second Preseason Game

According to coach Liam Coen, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter was sidelined during a walk-through practice on Friday ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars' second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. The upper-body injury is considered minor.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks on during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday Aug. 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks on during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday Aug. 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

For precautionary reasons, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter was held out of the Jacksonville Jaguars' walk-through practice on Friday with a minor upper-body injury.

Coach Liam Coen told reporters after Friday's practice that Hunter is currently questionable for the Jaguars' second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. "We'll figure that out," Coen said of Hunter's status. "We don't know yet."

Hunter, who spent his final two college seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, spent Friday's practice studying the play sheet alongside Jacksonville wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) catches a pass during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"That's what they're supposed to do when they're hurt," Coen said, per the Jaguars. "We want 'em to make sure that they're locked in, getting all the calls, understanding the call and being able to watch and execute as well in their minds."

In the Jaguars' first NFL preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, Hunter played in only two drives — one on offense and one on defense — while seeing a total of 16 snaps. The No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick recorded two catches for nine yards on offense and wasn't targeted on defense.

When healthy, Hunter played in nearly all of Colorado's offense and defensive snaps last season en route to winning the Heisman Trophy. His current upper-body injury appears to be a minor setback toward Jacksonville's goal of playing Hunter both ways.

“He’s doing a good job,” Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile told reporters early this week. “He’s progressing every day. Like I said, he’s done a great job with splitting time on offense and defense. So, it’s a tough task, but he’s handled it really, really well. Like anything else, there’s things to correct, but some things he did really good the other day.”

Will Travis Hunter Play Against New Orleans Saints?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs on the field before an NFL preseason matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As of Friday, Hunter and several other injured Jaguars are questionable to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Saints. Coen said that he and his staff will meet to determine who will play in New Orleans.

"I don't really want to do a, 'You're playing. You're not playing,' that kind of deal," Coen said. "We need to just make sure that if we are putting (quarterback) Trevor (Lawrence), we make sure we're protected and we have the right guys in front. Same with the runners, just making sure that we're not putting people in vulnerable spots because we are injured."

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After visiting the New Orleans Saints this weekend, Jacksonville will close its preseason schedule against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Aug. 23. Two weeks later, Hunter and the Jaguars will host the Carolina Panthers, including fellow former Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., in their regular season opener on Sunday, Sept. 7.

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

