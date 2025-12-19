A changing of guard continues for the Colorado Buffaloes' offense.

According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, tight ends coach and offensive pass game coordinator Brett Bartolone is joining the Nevada Wolf Pack as its next offensive coordinator. The veteran assistant of coach Deion Sanders called plays for the Buffs' final five games last season after offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur was stripped of his duties.

Bartolone followed "Coach Prime" to Colorado in 2022 after serving as Jackson State's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He mentored numerous transcendent talents during his time in Boulder, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver Travis Hunter, and was thoroughly respected among his peers.

Nevada Hires Away Brett Bartolone

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's a reunion of great honor for Bartolone, as before working with Sanders at Jackson State, he spent two seasons as an offensive analyst and assistant quarterbacks coach at Nevada. He helped the Wolf Pack to rank fourth nationally in passing offense in 2021.

Additionally, he coached quarterback Carson Strong to a program record 36 touchdown passes and back-to-back Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year honors. He repeated that accomplishment with Sanders at Jackson State, guiding the future Colorado star to SWAC MVP honors.

In his first season with the Buffs, Bartolone worked as wide receivers coach in a room with three future NFL players. Hunter dazzled when healthy alongside Jimmy Horn Jr. and Xavier Weaver.

Nov 17, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter, center, celebrates a touchdown with Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Xavier Weaver (10) during a game against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | James Snook-Imagn Images

Following the hire of Jason Phillips to lead the receiving room in 2024, Bartolone took over as tight ends coach. He worked with one of Colorado's more neglected position groups, but still led a gradual incorporation through pass protection that remedied poor offensive line play.

In 2025, he added the title of pass game coordinator while continuing to work with a new-look tight end room that included Zach Atkins. When offensive struggles mounted pressure on Shurmur, Sanders turned to Bartolone to lead the unit.

In his five games calling plays, which included the first two starts of quarterback Julian Lewis's college career, Colorado averaged 15.4 points and 282 yards per game. It wasn't impressive, but many Buffs were mentally checked out after blowout losses to Utah and Arizona.

Now, Bartolone earns his first coordinator job at the FBS level. Nevada is entering year three under coach Jeff Choate, a defensive mind, so the now-former Buff will likely call plays in Reno.

New Buffs Offense To Trust Tight Ends?

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) and inside linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Bartolone's most respected feat while in Boulder was his steadfast support for tight end play. Atkins saw increased targets and production under his direction, though he finished 2025 as Colorado's only tight end with a catch.

As the Buffaloes head in a new direction with schematic innovator Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator, many wonder what it means for the long-overlooked group's future. Colorado's top recruit for 2026 was previously four-star tight end Gavin Mueller, but he flipped his commitment to Miami in November.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the Sacramento State Hornets' coach last season, Marion included the position about as frequently as the Buffs. His third-leading receiver was a tight end in Jordan Williams, though he had just 11 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown. For reference, Atkins had 20 catches for 149 yards in 2025.

However, his version of the "Go-Go" could look to pass more than the run-heavy Hornets. Sac State had a dual-threat quarterback in Cardell Williams, while Lewis is more inclined to distribute from the pocket.

With that in mind, look for Atkins to see an increased role as a senior next fall, along with the room's untapped youth in Zayne DeSouza and Corbin Laisure.