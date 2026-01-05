Deion Sanders Faces Make-Or-Break Visit With Former 5-Star Running Back

The Colorado Buffaloes have wasted little time getting to work this offseason, especially on offense. Deion Sanders and his staff have already added help at wide receiver, and now the focus has shifted to the backfield.

That search has led them to former Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter, who is expected to be in Boulder on Tuesday for an official visit. Injuries have limited Baxter’s production, but the talent that once made him a five-star recruit hasn’t gone away.

New offensive coordinator Brennan Marion brings the “Go-Go” offense to Colorado, a system that relies heavily on multiple running backs and constant movement. The scheme prioritizes speed and versatility, giving the team flexibility in how it uses its backs.

Nov 18, 2023; Ames, Iowa, USA; Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter (4) catches a pass against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

That explains the recent additions of Sacramento State’s Damian Henderson II and JaQuail Smith as the staff works to rebuild the room.

If Baxter can stay healthy, he would have a real chance to compete for carries right away and add a new dimension to the offense. Sanders and Marion are clearly focused on reshaping the backfield.

If everything comes together, the Buffaloes could turn a former weakness into a strength heading into next season in the Big 12.

CJ Baxter Visits Boulder as Colorado Eyes Explosive Backfield Addition

Jan 1, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter (4) gestures after a play against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter the 2024 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As talented as Baxter is, landing in Boulder is far from a lock. Programs from the SEC and Big Ten could still emerge as options, but if he is prioritizing an immediate opportunity, the Sanders may offer the clearest path.

Baxter’s market isn’t quite as strong as it once was, largely due to injuries and limited production. He missed the 2024 season with a knee injury and returned this year with just 196 rushing yards on 54 carries, averaging 3.6 yards per attempt.

That résumé may cool some interest, but it also makes a fresh start appealing.

A change of scenery could be exactly what Baxter needs to reset his trajectory. He has the prototypical size of a three-down back, and Colorado’s need to improve its run game creates a natural fit if the interest is mutual.

If Baxter is looking for a clear path to carries and a chance to rebuild his value, Colorado can provide both. The Buffaloes may not be the flashiest destination, but they could be the place where Baxter makes an immediate impact and reestablishes himself.

CJ Baxter and DeAndre Moore Jr. Could Define Colorado’s Offseason

Nov 18, 2023; Ames, Iowa, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks to pass while running back CJ Baxter (4) looks to block in the first half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins-Imagn Images | Sara Diggins-Imagn Images

Not only is hosting Baxter a big deal for the program, but Sanders and his staff are also expected to host four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. this week. Landing both playmakers would be a major boost for the Buffaloes, especially with quarterback Julian Lewis continuing to develop.

Moore Jr. is one of the top pass catchers available in the transfer portal, and Sanders has already added San Jose State’s Danny Scudero and Miami (OH) slot receiver Kam Perry. Pairing Moore Jr. with Baxter would be a meaningful step toward increasing the offense's explosiveness.

The priority this offseason is adding talent, and it starts with closing the door on Baxter’s visit and potentially securing an early commitment. Once that piece is settled, the focus shifts to closing the deal with Moore Jr.

Landing both would immediately boost Colorado’s offensive rebuild and give Lewis proven weapons to grow with next season. It would also signal that the Buffaloes can win key portal battles and set the tone for the offseason.