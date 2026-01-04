Five Things To Know About Colorado Transfer Commit Danny Scudero

Impact is hard to measure, but no wide receiver brought their team down the field further in 2025 than former San José State wide receiver Danny Scudero.

Scudero joined the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday as their most productive transfer portal addition thus far. He's an unexpected yet narrative-shifting find with sights set on igniting offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's new-look skill group. He capped a flurry of overnight additions for coach Deion Sanders that stoked explosive promise for next fall.

1. Powerful Pedigree

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Scudero was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award and consensus All-American Second Team selection last season after a Herculean lift of San Jose State's otherwise frail offense. The sophomore led the nation with 1,291 yards and was fourth with 88 receptions. He also managed the country's best per-game yard average at 107.6.

He brought in 10 of his team's 17 receiving scores, as the Spartans rotated through four quarterbacks, but only found Scudero as a saving grace. No other SJSU pass-catcher logged more than 59 catches or three touchdowns. Scudero also attracted a whopping 163 targets that led the nation.

2. Home Run Hitter

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Scudero totaled more than 100 yards six times, eclipsed 150 thrice and reached 215 against Hawaii. He broke a program record with four touchdown grabs against Wyoming, a mark that also tied the Mountain West's.

Sixty-four percent of his yards came over five games, as did all of his touchdowns. Scudero burst onto the scene with nine grabs for 189 yards and a score against Central Michigan. Over a four-game span in September and October, he amassed 34 catches for 596 yards and reached the end zone seven times.

He averaged 14.7 yards per catch, 13th-best nationally. After Colorado added the country's leader in that category in Miami of Ohio wide receiver Kam Perry, Scudero brings more over-the-top brilliance and route-running savvy.

3. Worthy Successor

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans offensive lineman Daniel Moleni (54) hoists up wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

It's hard to follow greatness, but Scudero did about as well as anyone could. He became San Jose State's top target after the exit of Nick Nash, who was a unanimous All-American and runner-up for the Biletnikoff Award to Colorado's Travis Hunter in 2024 while leading the nation in receptions, touchdowns and yards.

The triple crown winner's departure opened the door for Scudero, who made an immediate impact. San Jose State's ability to quickly develop wide receivers over the past several seasons cannot be denied.

4. San Jose, Through And Through

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) celebrates with fans during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

While he didn't start his career as a Spartan, Scudero is a San Jose native whose parents both graduated from the university. He was a three-star recruit from Archbishop Mitty High School.

He's leaving his heart in the Bay Area, but after a season of his caliber, it's understandable that he wants a brighter spotlight. "Coach Prime" should provide just that, with quarterback Julian Lewis to supply the big moments.

5. A Sac State Connection?

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches the football against Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defensive back Virdel Edwards II (23) during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Scudero began his college career with the Sacramento State Hornets. The former redshirted in 2023, then racked up 62 catches for 664 yards and five touchdowns in 2024 before transferring home, while Marion coached Sac State in 2025.