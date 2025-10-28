Deion Sanders’ Massive Buyout Shows Just How Much Colorado Is Invested in Him
The Colorado Buffaloes are following up a savage blowout defeat to the Utah Utes, but as bad as it could be, at least things could always get worse.
Over the past few months alone, multiple marquee head coaches were fired — Penn State's James Franklin, Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy, and Arkansas' Sam Pittman, to name a few. Then on Sunday, LSU's Brian Kelly was added to the list, and his buyout alone is more than $50 million.
If Colorado keeps going downhill and does not find ways to win, what does it do to Deion Sanders? His position is safe in the short term, certainly, but the environment is rapidly changing.
The pressure is on to perform at every tier of college football, and there is less and less patience in athletic departments by the year.
If the Buffaloes don’t start showing progress next season, even Sanders’ star power might not be enough to protect him. In today’s college football world, reputation only goes so far — eventually, you have to win.
MORE: Deion Sanders Benches Key Colorado Weapons As Offense Capsizes Against Utah Utes
MORE: Deion Sanders Reacts To Colorado Buffaloes' Meltdown At Utah
MORE: What Kaidon Salter Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Embarrassing Loss At Utah
What Is Deion Sanders’ Buyout?
In case the Buffaloes ever decide to move on from Deion Sanders, it would come with a hefty price tag.
Is Sanders going to be fired this offseason? Not likely — it’s a long shot — but if the program did part ways with him, it would cost $33,625,000 as of Dec. 1, 2025.
That would be a shocking move and a steep price for Colorado to pay.
According to USA TODAY’S football coaching salary database, that buyout ranks No. 33 among all college football coaches. The highest belongs to Georgia’s Kirby Smart at an eye-popping $105 million.
It’s not something anyone expects to happen anytime soon, but it’s still interesting to consider what it would take if the Sanders era in Boulder ever went south.
While no one sees a change coming, that buyout figure shows just how much Colorado has invested in him. The Buffaloes haven’t just hired a coach — they’ve built their brand around his name and personality.
With that kind of commitment comes enormous pressure to turn potential into results.
Is Deion Sanders On The Hot Seat In Boulder?
A lot of Colorado’s struggles this season fall on Deion Sanders.
As an NFL Hall of Famer, you’d expect defense to be a cornerstone of his program in Boulder. Landing Travis Hunter was a massive win, but outside of him, the Buffaloes haven’t had many true stars on that side of the ball.
That could change with future recruiting classes, but for now, the lack of depth and defensive talent reflects directly on Sanders. He shouldn’t be on the hot seat yet, but if things don’t start turning around, that conversation could become real.
Since arriving in 2022, Sanders has made the biggest splash on offense — bringing in headline names like Hunter, five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, and offensive lineman Jordan Seaton. But while the offense gets all the attention, the defense hasn’t kept pace, and it shows every Saturday.
If Colorado wants to do more than just stay competitive, Sanders has to prove he can build a complete team — one that’s as tough defensively as it is flashy on offense. Right now, he hasn’t found that balance, and until he does, the pressure in Boulder will only continue to build.