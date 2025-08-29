What Deion Sanders Told Michael Vick About College Coaching
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders had words of advice for former NFL quarterback and first-year coach of the Norfolk State Spartans, Michael Vick.
Vick revealed on ESPN First Take what “Coach Prime” told him in lead up to Norfolk State’s opening game on Thursday, Aug. 28 against the Towson Tigers.
Deion Sanders Gives Michael Vick Coaching Advice
“The best piece of advice that I got from Prime was do it your way, put your spin on it, make it what you want it to be” Vick said. “I never dreamt of being a head coach, but I’ve only watched my coaches and appreciated them and respected them so much that I was able to go back and draw on those experiences like right on the spot.”
Deion Sanders, like Michael Vick had a great playing career in both college and the NFL. Sanders made the pivot to being a coach after his playing and days as a football analyst. Vick will try to do the same thing.
Michael Vick, From Player to Coach
Michael Vick played his college football with the Virginia Tech Hokies from 1998 through 2000. He was one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in college football history with his speed. Vick was named a First-team All-American and Big East Offensive Player of the Year in 1999. In his final collegiate season in 2000, he finished sixth in Heisman trophy voting.
At his Pro day workout in lead up to the 2001 NFL Draft, Vick ran a blazing fast 40-yard dash that was clocked as low as 4.25 seconds. This was the fastest ever 40-yard dash time for a quarterback. Vick was selected No. 1 overall by the Atlanta Falcons.
Vick had a few different stints in the NFL; with the Atlanta Falcons from 2001 through 2006, the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009 through 2013, the New York Jets in 2014, and the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015. He did not play in 2007 or 2008 as he was serving a prison sentence for involvement in a illegal dog-fighting ring.
Vick made four Pro Bowls and was the 2010 NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Following his career, Vick contributed to FOX Sports as a football analyst. Vick was elected into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2025. Now, he will be on the sidelines as a coach.
Norfolk State has struggled in their past three seasons; failing to win more than four games in any of them. Vick has his work cut out for him, just like Deion Sanders did when he took over at Colorado. The Buffaloes were 1-11 when "Coach Prime" arrived and two years laster, won nine games.