Ranking the Three Incoming Offensive Transfers Who Could Change Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has been defined by losses, but coach Deion Sanders and his staff also made several notable additions through the transfer portal.

After a three-win season, departures were inevitable, yet the program still improved in multiple areas. Those gains showed up on both sides of the ball as the Buffaloes worked to reshape their roster moving forward.

The offense showed the most progress, as Colorado focused on surrounding redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis with additional weapons. After losing key contributors like Omarion Miller, the Buffaloes moved quickly to rebuild the unit and restore depth across the offense.

The running back room also saw an upgrade under newly hired offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, adding another layer of stability and versatility. With an emphasis on depth, flexibility, and immediate impact, Colorado’s offensive overhaul reflects a clear plan moving forward.

Those additions now form the foundation of the Buffaloes’ transfer portal class, reshaping key position groups across the unit. Below, each addition is ranked by projected impact and overall fit for next season.

No. 1: Wide Receiver Danny Scudero (San Jose State Transfer)

Danny Scudero is easily the biggest addition to the Buffaloes’ offense. He’ll step in right away as Lewis’ top option in the slot and his go-to safety net. His experience and consistency make him a weapon the offense can rely on on every down.

After a breakout season at San Jose State with 88 catches for 1,291 yards and 10 touchdowns, he’s proven he can win against any coverage. Scudero enters the season ready to be Colorado’s go-to weapon and a key piece of the passing attack.

With his production and knack for creating separation, Scudero is the most reliable upgrade the Buffaloes added this offseason. Of all their transfer portal additions, he offers the clearest path to making an immediate impact.

No. 2: Wide Receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas Transfer)

Similar to Scudero, Moore Jr. gives Lewis even more options as he continues to develop as a passer in Marion’s offense. The former Longhorn started last season and played a key role in Arch Manning’s improved second half of the year.

While it’s still unclear why Moore Jr. didn’t stick with Texas, he arrives in Boulder with a better chance of seeing an increase in targets.

Both Scudero and Moore Jr. appear locked into starting roles, giving the Buffaloes a more experienced and reliable receiving corps. During his time at Texas, Moore Jr. hauled in 38 receptions for 532 yards and four touchdowns, showing he can produce at a high level.

On top of that, Moore Jr. has two more years of eligibility, making him a valuable addition for this season and beyond. His experience and proven production give the Buffaloes another weapon in the passing game.

Moore Jr. also helps provide continuity as Marion continues to build his offense.

No. 3: Offensive Lineman Bo Hughley (Georgia Transfer)

After losing former five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton this offseason, replacing him wasn’t going to be easy. Bringing in Georgia transfer Bo Hugley was a big step in the right direction for the Buffaloes, as he’s ready to start right away.

Hugley’s impact should be felt immediately. A former four-star recruit buried deep on Georgia’s depth chart, he now has a chance to see significant playing time on a Buffaloes offensive line that desperately needs talent.

His combination of experience and ability makes him an instant upgrade, filling a critical gap for the Buffaloes. He provides a cornerstone the team can build around for the next two seasons.

With Hugley on board, Colorado now has the veteran presence up front needed to anchor the offense and protect the quarterback.