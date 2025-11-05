Deion Sanders Makes Quiet Change At Offensive Coordinator Against Arizona
The Colorado Buffaloes once again fell in lopsided fashion, dropping their second straight game last Saturday night against Arizona. As rough as things looked — especially on offense — there was a quiet change few people noticed.
The offense has struggled all season, including a 53-7 loss to Utah, but this time the issues weren’t with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. As it turns out, coach Deion Sanders made an unannounced switch before the game.
Sanders removed Shurmur from playcalling duties and reassigned him to quarterbacks coach, handing the play sheet to tight ends coach Brett Bartolone. According to USA Today, Bartolone called plays throughout the game against the Wildcats.
The offense only managed 17 points, but it showed more rhythm once five-star quarterback Julian Lewis replaced Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub. Building around Lewis and Bartolone could give Colorado a better offensive identity for the rest of the season.
The move shows Sanders isn’t afraid to make adjustments when things aren’t working. If Bartolone’s approach continues to connect with Lewis’ skill set, it might be the spark the Buffaloes have been searching for.
Why Demoting Pat Shurmur Made Sense For Deion Sanders
Sanders moving on from Shurmur felt inevitable given the Buffaloes’ ongoing struggles on offense. Something had to change, and in many ways, Shurmur became the easy target.
Was he a bad playcaller? That’s up for debate.
Colorado’s revolving door at quarterback hasn’t helped either. The Buffaloes have already used three different starters this season, plus a brief rotation earlier in the year against Delaware.
Looking ahead, Sanders will likely seek a new offensive coordinator to pair with Lewis in the long term. Making the move now could help Lewis grow and give the offense a clearer direction heading into the offseason.
With bowl hopes fading, Sanders needed a shakeup.
Promoting Brett Bartolone wasn’t a panic move — it was a reset. If Bartolone can bring stability and help Lewis find his rhythm, this could be the first real step toward building a more consistent offense in Boulder.
What Does Changing Offensive Coordinators Mean For Julian Lewis?
Sanders’ decision to start Lewis for the rest of the season shows he wants to see what the young quarterback can do.
Switching to a new play caller suggests he doesn’t want Shurmur working with Lewis, and if Bartolone performs well, the two can continue building chemistry into the offseason. If the offense continues to struggle, Lewis will likely need a different, more creative playcaller next season.
The final games of the year will be crucial for his development, and that starts with the playcalling. Sanders and the Buffaloes still don’t know exactly what Lewis brings to the table or whether he’s the long-term solution at quarterback after Shedeur Sanders.
The next few games will be key in showcasing his potential, and with Bartolone calling plays, Colorado finally has a real chance to determine if Lewis can lead the program in the years ahead.