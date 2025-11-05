Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Makes Quiet Change At Offensive Coordinator Against Arizona

Deion Sanders made a quiet change for the Colorado Buffaloes, demoting Pat Shurmur and handing playcalling to Brett Bartolone, giving the offense a fresh direction and a chance to see what Julian Lewis can do under Bartolone.

Thomas Gorski

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes once again fell in lopsided fashion, dropping their second straight game last Saturday night against Arizona. As rough as things looked — especially on offense — there was a quiet change few people noticed.

The offense has struggled all season, including a 53-7 loss to Utah, but this time the issues weren’t with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. As it turns out, coach Deion Sanders made an unannounced switch before the game.

Sanders removed Shurmur from playcalling duties and reassigned him to quarterbacks coach, handing the play sheet to tight ends coach Brett Bartolone. According to USA Today, Bartolone called plays throughout the game against the Wildcats.

Deion Sanders Julian Lewis Kaidon Salter Ryan Staub Pat Shurmur Brett Bartolone Colordo Buffaloes Big 12 Football Arizona
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The offense only managed 17 points, but it showed more rhythm once five-star quarterback Julian Lewis replaced Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub. Building around Lewis and Bartolone could give Colorado a better offensive identity for the rest of the season.

The move shows Sanders isn’t afraid to make adjustments when things aren’t working. If Bartolone’s approach continues to connect with Lewis’ skill set, it might be the spark the Buffaloes have been searching for.

MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Return to Boulder Shows What Former Buffs Star Means to Colorado

MORE: What Kevin Stefanski’s Latest Move Means for Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Career

MORE: The Best Thing Deion Sanders Could Do For Quarterback Julian Lewis

Why Demoting Pat Shurmur Made Sense For Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders Julian Lewis Kaidon Salter Ryan Staub Pat Shurmur Brett Bartolone Colordo Buffaloes Big 12 Football Arizona
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sanders moving on from Shurmur felt inevitable given the Buffaloes’ ongoing struggles on offense. Something had to change, and in many ways, Shurmur became the easy target.

Was he a bad playcaller? That’s up for debate. 

Colorado’s revolving door at quarterback hasn’t helped either. The Buffaloes have already used three different starters this season, plus a brief rotation earlier in the year against Delaware.

Looking ahead, Sanders will likely seek a new offensive coordinator to pair with Lewis in the long term. Making the move now could help Lewis grow and give the offense a clearer direction heading into the offseason.

With bowl hopes fading, Sanders needed a shakeup. 

Promoting Brett Bartolone wasn’t a panic move — it was a reset. If Bartolone can bring stability and help Lewis find his rhythm, this could be the first real step toward building a more consistent offense in Boulder.

What Does Changing Offensive Coordinators Mean For Julian Lewis?

Deion Sanders Julian Lewis Kaidon Salter Ryan Staub Pat Shurmur Brett Bartolone Colordo Buffaloes Big 12 Football Arizona
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders’ decision to start Lewis for the rest of the season shows he wants to see what the young quarterback can do. 

Switching to a new play caller suggests he doesn’t want Shurmur working with Lewis, and if Bartolone performs well, the two can continue building chemistry into the offseason. If the offense continues to struggle, Lewis will likely need a different, more creative playcaller next season. 

The final games of the year will be crucial for his development, and that starts with the playcalling. Sanders and the Buffaloes still don’t know exactly what Lewis brings to the table or whether he’s the long-term solution at quarterback after Shedeur Sanders. 

The next few games will be key in showcasing his potential, and with Bartolone calling plays, Colorado finally has a real chance to determine if Lewis can lead the program in the years ahead.

manual

Published
Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.

Home/Football