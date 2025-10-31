Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Reacts to Michael Vick, DeSean Jackson College Coaching Matchup

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is arguably the most prominent former NFL player turned college coach in the entire country. With former NFL stars Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson following in Sanders' footsteps, 'Coach Prime' reacted on social media.

Cory Pappas

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was one of the most prominent figures in football well before his coaching career. “Coach Prime” is arguably the greatest defensive back in NFL history and he took the college football world by storm when he got into coaching.

A couple other former NFL stars; quarterback Michael Vick and wide receiver DeSean Jackson, followed Deion’s footsteps got into coaching this season. 

Sanders revealed on his X account that he got emotional seeing these two going head to head as coaches. 

“This Brought tears to my eyes! I love these brothers to LIFE and they know it,” Sanders posted. “Thank you men for answering the call. #Prime”

Former NFL Stars Now College Coaches

Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson (left) and Norfolk State head coach Mchael Vick meet at midfield after the Hornets’ 27-20 win at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Oct. 30, 2025. / William Bretzger-Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson each began their first seasons’ coaching in college football this year; Vick with the Norfolk State Spartans and Jackson with the Delaware State Hornets. Not only did Vick and Jackson both play in the NFL, the two were an explosive duo together on the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009 through 2013. 

Vick’s NFL career spanned from 2001 through 2015, with a two year hiatus after he served time in prison for an illegal dogfighting ring. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and was named the 2010 NFL Comeback Player of the Year. 

Jackson played in the NFL from 2008 through 2022. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and was named second-team All-Pro in 2009. 

Nov 28, 2010; Chicago, IL, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick (7) and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (10)during pre game warm ups against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images / Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

They met for the first time as coaches in their most recent game. Jackson’s Hornets beat Vick’s Spartans by a final score of 27-20. 

Michael Vick Reveals Coaching Advice From Deion Sanders

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After being named the Norfolk State starting quarterback, Michael Vick went on ESPN’s First Take. He revealed that Deion Sanders gave him advice. 

“The best piece of advice I got from Prime was do it your way, put your spin on it, make it what you want to be,” Vick said. “I never dreamt of being a head coach, but I’ve only watched my coaches and appreciated them and respected them so much that I was able to go back and draw on those experiences like right on the spot.”

Deion Sanders, like Vick, once started his college coaching career in the FCS ranks. Sanders was the coach at Jackson State from 2022 through 2022. He had a record of 27-6. 

Dec 17, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders reacts on the sideline against the North Carolina Central Eagles during the second half during the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Colorado was coming off a 1-11 season in 2022 and were desperately in need of some juice. They got exactly that when they hired “Coach Prime.” Despite just going 4-8 in Deion’s first season in 2023, there was still an energy around the program with optimism for the future. 

In 2024, Colorado took a leap. They went 9-3 in the regular season and earned a berth in the Alamo Bowl. They also had two-way star Travis Hunter win the Heisman trophy. 

The Buffaloes have missed Hunter in 2025 and are 3-5 so far. Their next game in on Saturday, Nov. 1 agaisnt the Arizona Wildcats. It's close to a must win game if the Buffaloes want to get to a bowl game for the second straight season.

