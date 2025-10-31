Deion Sanders Reacts to Michael Vick, DeSean Jackson College Coaching Matchup
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was one of the most prominent figures in football well before his coaching career. “Coach Prime” is arguably the greatest defensive back in NFL history and he took the college football world by storm when he got into coaching.
A couple other former NFL stars; quarterback Michael Vick and wide receiver DeSean Jackson, followed Deion’s footsteps got into coaching this season.
Sanders revealed on his X account that he got emotional seeing these two going head to head as coaches.
“This Brought tears to my eyes! I love these brothers to LIFE and they know it,” Sanders posted. “Thank you men for answering the call. #Prime”
Former NFL Stars Now College Coaches
Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson each began their first seasons’ coaching in college football this year; Vick with the Norfolk State Spartans and Jackson with the Delaware State Hornets. Not only did Vick and Jackson both play in the NFL, the two were an explosive duo together on the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009 through 2013.
Vick’s NFL career spanned from 2001 through 2015, with a two year hiatus after he served time in prison for an illegal dogfighting ring. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and was named the 2010 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.
Jackson played in the NFL from 2008 through 2022. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and was named second-team All-Pro in 2009.
They met for the first time as coaches in their most recent game. Jackson’s Hornets beat Vick’s Spartans by a final score of 27-20.
Michael Vick Reveals Coaching Advice From Deion Sanders
After being named the Norfolk State starting quarterback, Michael Vick went on ESPN’s First Take. He revealed that Deion Sanders gave him advice.
“The best piece of advice I got from Prime was do it your way, put your spin on it, make it what you want to be,” Vick said. “I never dreamt of being a head coach, but I’ve only watched my coaches and appreciated them and respected them so much that I was able to go back and draw on those experiences like right on the spot.”
Deion Sanders, like Vick, once started his college coaching career in the FCS ranks. Sanders was the coach at Jackson State from 2022 through 2022. He had a record of 27-6.
Colorado was coming off a 1-11 season in 2022 and were desperately in need of some juice. They got exactly that when they hired “Coach Prime.” Despite just going 4-8 in Deion’s first season in 2023, there was still an energy around the program with optimism for the future.
In 2024, Colorado took a leap. They went 9-3 in the regular season and earned a berth in the Alamo Bowl. They also had two-way star Travis Hunter win the Heisman trophy.
The Buffaloes have missed Hunter in 2025 and are 3-5 so far. Their next game in on Saturday, Nov. 1 agaisnt the Arizona Wildcats. It's close to a must win game if the Buffaloes want to get to a bowl game for the second straight season.