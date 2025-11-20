Deion Sanders In Recruiting Battle With Bill Belichick For Offensive Lineman
The Colorado Buffaloes took a tough hit on Tuesday night when four-star tight end Gavin Mueller flipped his commitment to Miami. Even so, Deion Sanders hasn’t slowed down. Instead, he’s already locked in on another priority target as Colorado tries to keep its recruiting momentum from slipping.
This week, the Buffaloes turned their attention to JUCO guard Jonah Rodriguez out of Southwestern College in San Diego.
The three-star lineman, rated among the top 50 JUCO prospects by 247Sports, has become one of the more intriguing names on the board. He was once committed to San Diego State and is now drawing interest from Colorado, North Carolina, and Cal.
Early buzz from Rivals points to Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels as the leaders, but things tend to move quickly at this point in the cycle. Colorado and Cal both offered him earlier in the week, and Rodriguez is giving the Buffaloes a real look.
“I’m going to take a mid-week visit to Colorado Wednesday through Friday,” Rodriguez told Rivals. “Colorado was on my list back in high school and I liked them, but I never made it out for a visit, so this will be my first time.”
That trip could go a long way in determining whether Colorado steadies itself after a difficult few days or falls further behind in the chase for top talent. Sanders knows how important this one is, and the Buffaloes are gearing up to make their best pitch yet.
Bill Belichick’s Pro Approach Could Complicate Colorado’s Push for Jonah Rodriguez
Even with the Tar Heels having a rough first season under Belichick, his NFL résumé continues to carry weight on the recruiting trail. Rodriguez visited Chapel Hill two weeks ago and left with a scholarship offer.
North Carolina made it clear he’s a priority, and he's been in steady contact since the trip. With Belichick’s influence behind the pitch, the Tar Heels have emerged as one of Colorado’s biggest challengers.
“I loved it at North Carolina,” Rodriguez told Rivals. “I love the coaching staff and just how the program operates overall.”
The visit gave him a clearer picture of how Belichick is reshaping the program, and it left a strong impression. It also strengthened North Carolina’s position as Rodriguez narrows his options.
Still, Colorado believes it can leave its own mark when Rodriguez arrives in Boulder this week. With Sanders pushing hard and the staff highlighting immediate opportunity, the Buffaloes remain confident they can stay in the fight.
Where Colorado’s 2026 Recruiting Class Stands
Losing Mueller leaves Colorado’s recruiting class in a tougher spot. The Buffaloes had climbed as high as No. 76 nationally on 247Sports, but they’ve since slipped to No. 87 and are down to just two four-star commits.
Linebacker Carson Crawford and safety Preston Ashley are still the two names carrying this class. Crawford, who sits inside the top 200 nationally, looks like someone Colorado can build around on the defensive side for years.
Getting back on track now comes down to converting visits like Rodriguez’s into something real. If Colorado puts together a strong showing this week, it could give the class the boost it needs after a rough stretch.