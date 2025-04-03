Deion Sanders Reveals Must-Have Characteristics In Recruits For Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has set a culture in Boulder with this Buffaloes football program since taking over in 2023.
Back in 2023, Sanders spoke at a sales convention. He talked about as a coach, what he looks for in a player.
Deion Sanders: “I Want To See You Practice”
A big thing Sanders wants to see in a player is how they practice.
“Anybody could pout together a highlight tape of my highlights. Let me see your whole game and your lowlights,” Sanders said. "I want to see you practice because normally how you practice, that’s who you are. The person you are at home when nobody is looking, that’s who you are.”
Sanders wants players who put their head down and does the work when the lights aren’t on. Deion, who is in the College Football and NFL Hall of Fame as a player, knows a thing or two about what it takes to be an elite player.
“Ain’t nobody want no complainer,” Sanders said. "I want somebody smart, tough, fast, disciplined with character.”
Sanders' recent contract extension with Colorado has already given the Buffaloes program a boost on the recruiting trail. "Coach Prime" can now give elite prospects reassurance that he will be in Boulder for the time being. The Buffaloes have yet to gain any commitments for the class of 2026. However, Colorado is targeting four-star quarterback Brodie McWhorter, three-star tight end Julius Miles, four-star cornerback Dorian Barney and more.
Colorado Buffaloes Under Coach Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders was hired as coach of the Colorado Buffaloes prior to the 2023 season. The Buffaloes in 2022, went 1-11 and were in need of a new coach to help turn things around. They hired Deion Sanders after Sanders spent three years coaching for Jackson State from 2020 through 2022. Sanders led Jackson State to two SWAC Championships in 2021 and 2022 and also won the SWAC Coach of the Year in both of those seasons.
In Sanders first year at Colorado, the Buffaloes got off to a 3-0 start, but lost eight of their final nine games to finish 2023 with a record of 4-8. Despite this poor finish to the season, Sanders found a way to make the Buffaloes a national topic of conversation. He generated buzz around the Colorado program unlike anyone had done for many years. In their 2023 home game against Colorado State, Colorado hosted ESPN's College GameDay for the first time since 1996.
Once 2024 came around, Colorado started to win. The Buffaloes went 9-3 in the regular season and were in the thick of the Big 12 title race until the final week. Colorado ended up getting invited to the Alamo Bowl, where they fell to the BYU Cougars.
Not only did the team start to succeed for Colorado, they also had two of the top draft prospects as their top two players. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and is projected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter took the country by storm as an elite two-way player and brought home the 2024 Heisman Trophy award. Hunter is projected as a top ten pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Both players initially started out playing for Deion at Jackson State.