Breaking Down the Good And the Bad In Shedeur Sanders’ First NFL Appearance
The Colorado Buffaloes might not have played this week, but the program still found its way into the national spotlight. Former Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders finally stepped onto the field for the Cleveland Browns.
His chance came after former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel left the game with a concussion in the third quarter. With Gabriel ruled out, Sanders was thrown into action and given the opportunity he had been waiting for.
It didn’t take long for him to get his “welcome to the NFL” moment. On just his third pass, the Ravens sent an all-out blitz, and Sanders threw his first career interception.
He finished the game completing 4-of-16 passes for 47 yards with that interception and added 16 yards on the ground. It definitely wasn’t the debut he had imagined, especially since it all happened so fast.
Still, even if it wasn’t perfect, this was the kind of sudden opportunity the NFL is full of. For Sanders, it could just be the first step in a much bigger story.
Biggest Takeaway From Shedeur Sanders' NFL Debut
Sanders’ debut came unexpectedly and was far from what many had hoped for, a night-and-day difference from his time with the Buffaloes. The NFL is a much faster game than college, and Sanders felt that speed firsthand on Sunday afternoon.
Even with a rough start, there were positives to take away.
For a player thrown into a game with no first-team practice reps alongside his teammates, Sanders holding his own was encouraging. His chemistry with Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku was apparent, even though it was the first time he had thrown to them consistently in a game.
It remains unclear if Sanders will start next week, as that depends on Gabriel’s status. Still, it always seemed inevitable that Sanders would get his chance to make a mark in Cleveland.
Expectations, however, should remain measured. Sanders was a fifth-round pick in the recent NFL Draft and has mostly served as the team’s emergency quarterback. He should not be viewed as the Browns’ savior or franchise player.
His first action may have been imperfect, but it gave Cleveland something tangible to evaluate. If he can continue to make small improvements, the conversation around him could look very different by season’s end.
Why Colorado Fans Should Care
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has always been in the spotlight, and it’s followed his son Shedeur everywhere he’s gone. On Sunday, that didn’t change, and getting to see Shedeur finally make his NFL debut had to be a special moment for the Sanders family.
It’s not just about them, though — it matters for Colorado football too. With Travis Hunter out for the season, the fact that Shedeur got meaningful snaps is a pretty big deal.
Every time he steps on the field, it’s a reminder that Boulder can be a launchpad to the next level. That kind of attention is huge, especially as Colorado tries to keep its momentum going and stay on people’s radar.