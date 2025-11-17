Buffs Beat

Breaking Down the Good And the Bad In Shedeur Sanders’ First NFL Appearance

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders finally got his first NFL snaps, giving Colorado Buffaloes fans a reason to celebrate despite a rocky debut. His appearance was a milestone for both him and the program, keeping Boulder in the national spotlight.

Thomas Gorski

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders warms up before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Nov. 16, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders warms up before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Nov. 16, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes might not have played this week, but the program still found its way into the national spotlight. Former Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders finally stepped onto the field for the Cleveland Browns.

His chance came after former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel left the game with a concussion in the third quarter. With Gabriel ruled out, Sanders was thrown into action and given the opportunity he had been waiting for.

It didn’t take long for him to get his “welcome to the NFL” moment. On just his third pass, the Ravens sent an all-out blitz, and Sanders threw his first career interception.

Shedeur Sanders Deion Sanders Kevin Stefanski Dillon Gabriel Travis Hunter Cleveland Browns Colorado Buffaloes NFL Big 12
Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off the field following a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

He finished the game completing 4-of-16 passes for 47 yards with that interception and added 16 yards on the ground. It definitely wasn’t the debut he had imagined, especially since it all happened so fast.

Still, even if it wasn’t perfect, this was the kind of sudden opportunity the NFL is full of. For Sanders, it could just be the first step in a much bigger story.

MORE: Electric Big 12 Power Rankings Have Three Potential Playoff Teams

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Argument for Best Backdrop for ESPN's College GameDay

MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Latest Act of Kindness Resembles His Colorado Days

Biggest Takeaway From Shedeur Sanders' NFL Debut

Shedeur Sanders Deion Sanders Kevin Stefanski Dillon Gabriel Travis Hunter Cleveland Browns Colorado Buffaloes NFL Big 12
Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson (32) during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Sanders’ debut came unexpectedly and was far from what many had hoped for, a night-and-day difference from his time with the Buffaloes. The NFL is a much faster game than college, and Sanders felt that speed firsthand on Sunday afternoon.

Even with a rough start, there were positives to take away. 

For a player thrown into a game with no first-team practice reps alongside his teammates, Sanders holding his own was encouraging. His chemistry with Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku was apparent, even though it was the first time he had thrown to them consistently in a game.

It remains unclear if Sanders will start next week, as that depends on Gabriel’s status. Still, it always seemed inevitable that Sanders would get his chance to make a mark in Cleveland.

Expectations, however, should remain measured. Sanders was a fifth-round pick in the recent NFL Draft and has mostly served as the team’s emergency quarterback. He should not be viewed as the Browns’ savior or franchise player.

His first action may have been imperfect, but it gave Cleveland something tangible to evaluate. If he can continue to make small improvements, the conversation around him could look very different by season’s end.

Why Colorado Fans Should Care

Shedeur Sanders Deion Sanders Kevin Stefanski Dillon Gabriel Travis Hunter Cleveland Browns Colorado Buffaloes NFL Big 12
Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws downfield during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has always been in the spotlight, and it’s followed his son Shedeur everywhere he’s gone. On Sunday, that didn’t change, and getting to see Shedeur finally make his NFL debut had to be a special moment for the Sanders family.

It’s not just about them, though — it matters for Colorado football too. With Travis Hunter out for the season, the fact that Shedeur got meaningful snaps is a pretty big deal.

Every time he steps on the field, it’s a reminder that Boulder can be a launchpad to the next level. That kind of attention is huge, especially as Colorado tries to keep its momentum going and stay on people’s radar.

manual

Published
Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.

Home/Football