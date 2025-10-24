Why Deion Sanders' Transfer Portal Can Be a Goldmine for Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes might not have as many wins as fans were hoping for, but there are still plenty of positives to take away from Deion Sanders’ third season in Boulder.
Colorado has made noise on the recruiting trail once again — and not just by landing five-star names like Jordan Seaton and Julian Lewis. One of the biggest success stories this year has come from an underrated addition through the transfer portal.
That addition is interior offensive lineman Zarian McGill, who transferred from Louisiana Tech and quickly became a difference-maker up front. He currently ranks as the fourth-highest graded offensive lineman in the Big 12, according to PFSN’s analytic grading system.
His 86.8 grade trails only Baylor’s Omar Aigbedion (91.9), Utah’s Spencer Fano (90.7), and Cincinnati’s Evan Tengesdahl (89.3) — elite company for a player who flew under the radar during the offseason.
For a Colorado offensive line that has taken its share of heat the last two years, McGill's arrival has been a massive positive. His dependability in pass protection and run blocking has provided the line with a reliable presence in the middle.
As Sanders continues to retool the roster, gems like McGill show that it's about as essential to get the right parts as it is to get the name stars.
What Does This Mean For Colorado?
It’s pretty simple, as it credits Sanders and his staff for player development and their ability to recruit consistently. It’s not homegrown talent, but helping McGill discover new talent after leaving Conference-USA and performing well in the Big 12 says a lot.
What’s even more impressive is that McGill is playing well compared to Seaton, who is arguably the best tackle in the country. This also gives the Buffaloes' offense two star linemen to build around as the season progresses with hopes of still reaching a bowl game.
Protecting quarterback Kaidon Salter is crucial, as he performs best with a clean pocket, and having both Seaton and McGill grading well speaks volumes. This offense depends on the offensive line playing at its highest level if they want to compete.
If Colorado can keep that momentum up front, it changes the entire outlook for this team — not just for the rest of this season, but for what’s ahead in Boulder. The Buffaloes are showing that with the right mix of elite recruits and overlooked grinders, they can build a foundation built to last.
With players like McGill setting the tone in the trenches, Colorado’s climb back toward Big 12 relevance may come sooner than many think.
How McGill’s Rise Could Help Deion Sanders Land More Transfers
Sanders already has a strong reputation in recruitment, but seeing the development of journeymen like McGill must be intriguing for potential recruits.
McGill spent time at multiple programs, including Louisiana Tech and Louisiana-Monroe, before joining the Buffaloes. During his senior season in Boulder, it clicked for him. That speaks volumes about the Buffaloes program Sanders is building.
For players in the portal, McGill’s story shows that Colorado is a place where talent can grow and thrive. Sanders has proven he can not only land stars but also help them reach their full potential.
That combination could make the Buffaloes an even more attractive destination for transfers looking to make an impact.