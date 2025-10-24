Buffs Beat

Why Deion Sanders' Transfer Portal Can Be a Goldmine for Colorado

Deion Sanders is showing that the transfer portal can be a goldmine for the Colorado Buffaloes. Interior lineman Zarian McGill has emerged as one of the Big 12’s top performers, proving the program can turn overlooked players into difference-makers.

Thomas Gorski

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes might not have as many wins as fans were hoping for, but there are still plenty of positives to take away from Deion Sanders’ third season in Boulder.

Colorado has made noise on the recruiting trail once again — and not just by landing five-star names like Jordan Seaton and Julian Lewis. One of the biggest success stories this year has come from an underrated addition through the transfer portal.

That addition is interior offensive lineman Zarian McGill, who transferred from Louisiana Tech and quickly became a difference-maker up front. He currently ranks as the fourth-highest graded offensive lineman in the Big 12, according to PFSN’s analytic grading system.

Deion Sanders Zarian McGill Julian Lewis Jordan Seaton Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Portal NIL Big 12 Football
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is interviewed by ESPN during a time out in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

His 86.8 grade trails only Baylor’s Omar Aigbedion (91.9), Utah’s Spencer Fano (90.7), and Cincinnati’s Evan Tengesdahl (89.3) — elite company for a player who flew under the radar during the offseason.

For a Colorado offensive line that has taken its share of heat the last two years, McGill's arrival has been a massive positive. His dependability in pass protection and run blocking has provided the line with a reliable presence in the middle.

As Sanders continues to retool the roster, gems like McGill show that it's about as essential to get the right parts as it is to get the name stars.

What Does This Mean For Colorado?

Deion Sanders Zarian McGill Julian Lewis Jordan Seaton Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Portal NIL Big 12 Football
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s pretty simple, as it credits Sanders and his staff for player development and their ability to recruit consistently. It’s not homegrown talent, but helping McGill discover new talent after leaving Conference-USA and performing well in the Big 12 says a lot.

What’s even more impressive is that McGill is playing well compared to Seaton, who is arguably the best tackle in the country. This also gives the Buffaloes' offense two star linemen to build around as the season progresses with hopes of still reaching a bowl game.

Protecting quarterback Kaidon Salter is crucial, as he performs best with a clean pocket, and having both Seaton and McGill grading well speaks volumes. This offense depends on the offensive line playing at its highest level if they want to compete.

If Colorado can keep that momentum up front, it changes the entire outlook for this team — not just for the rest of this season, but for what’s ahead in Boulder. The Buffaloes are showing that with the right mix of elite recruits and overlooked grinders, they can build a foundation built to last. 

With players like McGill setting the tone in the trenches, Colorado’s climb back toward Big 12 relevance may come sooner than many think.

How McGill’s Rise Could Help Deion Sanders Land More Transfers

Deion Sanders Zarian McGill Julian Lewis Jordan Seaton Colorado Buffaloes Transfer Portal NIL Big 12 Football
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders already has a strong reputation in recruitment, but seeing the development of journeymen like McGill must be intriguing for potential recruits. 

McGill spent time at multiple programs, including Louisiana Tech and Louisiana-Monroe, before joining the Buffaloes. During his senior season in Boulder, it clicked for him. That speaks volumes about the Buffaloes program Sanders is building. 

For players in the portal, McGill’s story shows that Colorado is a place where talent can grow and thrive. Sanders has proven he can not only land stars but also help them reach their full potential. 

That combination could make the Buffaloes an even more attractive destination for transfers looking to make an impact.

