Deion Sanders Viral Video Turning Heads After Resurfacing, Showing Authentic Self
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is one of the more outspoken people in football, during his time as a player or now as a coach. Sanders is someone who voices his genuine opinion, and has always done so.
Sanders' outspoken nature during his NFL career made him a polarizing figure but he has continued to stay authentic. An old video of Sanders is resurfacing from an interview where he spoke about staying true to himself. In the video, Sanders explains why he makes the choices that he does.
“When I came out of college I had a choice to be wholesome. Say what the fans, audience wants me to say. Obtain all the endorsements, or be me. I was gonna be me. I was going to be real,” Sanders said. “If you ever see, Deion, Prime Time, and anything they going to call me, endorsing a shoe or a sandwich, anything, you gonna know he likes that and he believes in that.”
Sanders played college football for Florida State before becoming a first-round draft pick in 1989, selected by the Atlanta Falcons. He was a high-profile player coming out of college, earning endorsements and being a well-known athlete. With that, Sanders had a choice to make, ultimately deciding to stick to his authentic self.
Going beyond Sanders’ playing days, he has been honest whether it be to the media, or his players on the Colorado Buffaloes. His mindset has helped him grow as a coach, with his players believing in what he preaches.
While gaining a lot of attention as a player, Sanders discussed how he wants to do a lot for the fans. While being a stellar athlete, Sanders wanted to make sure the fans were also getting a good show and were never left disappointed.
“When you see me on the football field, high stepping, dancing … you say ‘Oh this guy is wild, he’s buck wild.’ But you know, I feel like fans, they pay $25 a ticket to get in a football game. I want to give them every bit of that money back when they leave that stadium,” Sanders said.
Sanders went on to have a Hall of Fame career going down as one of the best defensive backs to play the game. Through his success, he did not change who he was as a person and continues to stick to that.
“I wear a headband, not to be cocky. It says ‘You gotta believe,’ for all the children in America. And the grown-ups. If you can believe, you can do anything you want,” Sanders said.
Sanders was not only one of the top defensive backs in the NFL, but he did so while playing baseball. Sanders spent time with the Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds, and the San Francisco Giants. His ideology regarding people believing in something will result in them doing it is one thing Sanders continues to preach.
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter is an example of how Sanders continues to stick to his views. Through Sanders’ time coaching Hunter, both at Jackson State and with the Buffaloes, Sanders believed Hunter could play both offense and defense at a high level.
Hunter went on to win the Heisman Trophy after being one of the top college football players in 2024. Hunter was selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, and while he understands he has to put in the work, he believes he can continue to play both offense and defense and is on pace to do so in his rookie season.
Sanders has seen immense success through his playing career and he is now turning around a Colorado Buffaloes program that had one win before hiring him. He is staying authentically himself and is mentoring the young players looking to achieve their goals.