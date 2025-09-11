Why NFL Insider's Report Proves Shedeur Sanders Needs New Team For Development
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is the center of a new report from an NFL insider who says Sanders is not running the scout team at practice. As the third-string quarterback on the depth chart, does Sanders need to be traded to a new team to be developed?
Despite being the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart, Sanders remains a highly talked-about player who is still heavily supported by Colorado and Cleveland fans. He won over his teammates this offseason with his good attitude and strong arm... so why isn't he running the scout team at practice?
Sanders Not Running Cleveland Browns Scout Team
Tony Rizzo of ESPN Cleveland says that quarterback Bailey Zappe is running the Browns scout team instead of the rookie Sanders. The fifth round selection from Colorado could have a long NFL career ahead of him but the hope is that the Browns effectively develop the son of Deion Sanders.
“I’m hearing Shedeur is not even running scout team. He’s literally watching everyone, Bailey Zappe’s running scout team. I don’t know if that’s true, that’s what I’m hearing,” Rizzo said.
“Why is (Sanders) on the team? Why is he even here if that is what you think, because his jersey is selling? The Haslams don’t need jersey money, do they,” Rizzo asked. “Then why is he on the team if he’s not even running scout team?”
A Sanders - Browns Trade?
Rizzo's point is a solid one - why is Sanders on the Browns if they aren't trusting the rookie with scout-team duties? This may signal a lack of alignment between the team’s vision for Sanders and his need for reps. Perhaps a trade would make sense for Sanders to reach valuable growth. The Browns might not see Sanders as a developmental priority, as they already have backup quarterback Gabriel.
... But maybe another NFL team would make Sanders a priority and allow for practice reps. Sanders definitely has value on the field and off the field.
Sanders entered the draft process as a projected first-round pick. Despite the fall in the draft and on the depth-chart, the Colorado star still has the skills that helped turn around a Buffaloes program.
Sanders has not yet played in an NFL regular season game but is already one of the most recognizable pro players, evidenced by his jersey sales. The fan support for Sanders in the league is unique, he joins two reigning Super Bowl champions and the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year and MVP on the top-5 best selling jerseys.
- Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles
- Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles
- Jayden Daniels - Washington Commanders
- Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills
- Shedeur Sanders- Cleveland Browns
Sanders’ Colorado Legacy Shows His Upside
Colorado retired Sanders jersey after he broke more than 100 program records and finished third in passing yards, fifth in attempts, third in completions, first in passing touchdowns and No. 1 in quarterback rating.
Shedeur and his dad, "Coach Prime" took over an 1-11 Colorado team in 2022, improving to 4-8 in 2023 and then leading the Buffs to a 9-4 record in 2024.
In 2024, Sanders completed 353 passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He threw just 10 interceptions and finished with a 74.0 completion percentage.
Shedeur undoubtedly breathed life into the Buffaloes program. Now, as fans in Boulder wait to cheer him on in the NFL, the question lingers — could Shedeur be the spark for a franchise other than the Browns?