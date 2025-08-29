Colorado Buffaloes Surprising Breakout Player Candidate
The 2025 college football season is here, and the Colorado Buffaloes are kicking off their opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. There is much anticipation for many players heading into the game, such as quarterback Kaidon Salter. But there is an under-the-radar player ahead of the game, that have the chance to impress quickly this season.
The Colorado Buffaloes had a strong defensive unit in 2024, leading the Big 12 in sacks. The team is hoping to keep the domination going, and a player to watch for is Colorado defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain.
Davis-Swain Prediction
Davis-Swain played in two games as a true freshman last season, finishing with two total tackles. Heading into his second year with the program, Davis-Swain could take a big step forward. Ahead of the game against Georgia Tech, Davis-Swain was predicted to be a player to make a name for himself in the season opener.
One of the names that people are gonna be more familiar with after the game, googling and wanting to buy jerseys, is [Brandon Davis-Swain],” Christopher ‘Uncle’ Neely said on DNVR Sports’ Pregame Show. “What I’ve seen this young man do, I think he’s 19, in camp this fall, what he’s been doing with that more experienced group out there, he’s going to be that run stopper.”
“I think this is gonna be a breakout game for him. You remember last year, when Dre'lon [Miller] walked out there as a freshman, Jordan Seaton walked out there as a freshman. Now we have that kind of impact guy on this defensive line,” Neely continued.
Davis-Swain Breakout Season?
Not much has been seen from Davis-Swain after only appearing in two games last season. He joined Colorado as a four-star recruit, the No. 31 defensive lineman, and the No. 5 player from Michigan, per On3.
As a recruit, Davis-Swain came to the team with high anticipation, and with a year in the system, he could show off his potential, despite possibly being overlooked heading into the season opener.
What will help Davis-Swain succeed on the line is that he is going to be surrounded by talent. Not all the pressure will be on him to perform. Two big-time returning defensive linemen from last season are Arden Walker and Keaten Wade. Between returning role players and Davis-Swain, a returning player who had a season to develop, Colorado can keep up the success of the defensive line.
In Neely’s prediction for the young defensive linemen, he predicted that Davis-Swain would be critical in defending against the run. This is crucial heading into the matchup against the Yellow Jackets, as Georgia Tech will have returning running back Jamal Haynes. Haynes led the team in rushing yards last season with 944 and totaled nine touchdowns.
Returning Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King utilized his legs last season as well, as he rushed for 587 yards and 11 touchdowns. If Davis-Swain steps up as predicted, he could play a big role in Colorado’s fight for an upset win.
The Colorado Buffaloes will open up the season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 6 p.m. MT at Folsom Field.