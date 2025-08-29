Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Surprising Breakout Player Candidate

The Colorado Buffaloes are kicking off the 2025 college football season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday night. In a tough matchup, one member of the Buffaloes could have a breakout performance, which may come as a surprise.

Angela Miele

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 college football season is here, and the Colorado Buffaloes are kicking off their opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. There is much anticipation for many players heading into the game, such as quarterback Kaidon Salter. But there is an under-the-radar player ahead of the game, that have the chance to impress quickly this season.

The Colorado Buffaloes had a strong defensive unit in 2024, leading the Big 12 in sacks. The team is hoping to keep the domination going, and a player to watch for is Colorado defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain.

Davis-Swain Prediction

Colorado Buffaloes Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Deion Sanders Brandon Davis-Swain Kaidon Salter College Football Jordan Seaton
Oct 28, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Davis-Swain played in two games as a true freshman last season, finishing with two total tackles. Heading into his second year with the program, Davis-Swain could take a big step forward. Ahead of the game against Georgia Tech, Davis-Swain was predicted to be a player to make a name for himself in the season opener.

One of the names that people are gonna be more familiar with after the game, googling and wanting to buy jerseys, is [Brandon Davis-Swain],” Christopher ‘Uncle’ Neely said on DNVR Sports’ Pregame Show. “What I’ve seen this young man do, I think he’s 19, in camp this fall, what he’s been doing with that more experienced group out there, he’s going to be that run stopper.”

Colorado Buffaloes Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Deion Sanders Brandon Davis-Swain Kaidon Salter College Football Jordan Seaton
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain (91) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

“I think this is gonna be a breakout game for him. You remember last year, when Dre'lon [Miller] walked out there as a freshman, Jordan Seaton walked out there as a freshman. Now we have that kind of impact guy on this defensive line,” Neely continued.

MORE: Deion Sanders Wants NFL-Style Bonuses—Why He Should Be New Voice of College Football

MORE: What Deion Sanders’ Uniform Choice Reveals About Approach to Colorado Buffaloes Brand

MORE: How Deion Sanders Turned Boulder Into One of College Football’s Elite Destinations

MORE: Why Colorado's LaJohntay Wester Could Be NFL's Next Star Wide Receiver

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Make Statement With Stars Who Made NFL 53-Man Rosters

Davis-Swain Breakout Season?

Colorado Buffaloes Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Deion Sanders Brandon Davis-Swain Kaidon Salter College Football Jordan Seaton
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 3rd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Not much has been seen from Davis-Swain after only appearing in two games last season. He joined Colorado as a four-star recruit, the No. 31 defensive lineman, and the No. 5 player from Michigan, per On3. 

As a recruit, Davis-Swain came to the team with high anticipation, and with a year in the system, he could show off his potential, despite possibly being overlooked heading into the season opener. 

What will help Davis-Swain succeed on the line is that he is going to be surrounded by talent. Not all the pressure will be on him to perform. Two big-time returning defensive linemen from last season are Arden Walker and Keaten Wade. Between returning role players and Davis-Swain, a returning player who had a season to develop, Colorado can keep up the success of the defensive line. 

Colorado Buffaloes Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Deion Sanders Brandon Davis-Swain Kaidon Salter College Football Jordan Seaton
Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In Neely’s prediction for the young defensive linemen, he predicted that Davis-Swain would be critical in defending against the run. This is crucial heading into the matchup against the Yellow Jackets, as Georgia Tech will have returning running back Jamal Haynes. Haynes led the team in rushing yards last season with 944 and totaled nine touchdowns. 

Returning Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King utilized his legs last season as well, as he rushed for 587 yards and 11 touchdowns. If Davis-Swain steps up as predicted, he could play a big role in Colorado’s fight for an upset win.

The Colorado Buffaloes will open up the season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 6 p.m. MT at Folsom Field. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Football