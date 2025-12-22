How Shedeur Sanders, Other Former Colorado Buffaloes Stars Performed In NFL Week 16
The 2025 NFL season has been one of extreme highs and difficult lows among former Colorado Buffaloes stars.
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman remains on track for a Pro Bowl nod, but Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, who suffered a season-ending injury, and Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders have experienced their fair share of adversity.
Looking back on Week 16, Sanders lost his fifth career start, defensive end BJ Green II enjoyed a strong Homecoming of sorts, and wide receiver Xavier Weaver had the most productive game of his second NFL season.
Take a closer look at how a few NFL Buffs performed in Week 16:
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
Rookie Shedeur Sanders again displayed some good and some bad in his fifth career start. While the Browns should be encouraged by his season-high completion percentage of 69.0 (20-for-29), he threw multiple interceptions for the second straight week in Cleveland's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Coach Kevin Stefanski was still impressed by how his rookie quarterback fought through an adversity-filled game.
"He battled, like he does," Stefanski said, per the Browns. "I thought he made some unbelievable plays with his feet today, which I thought going into the game that may be the case. He'll fight through injuries. A little finger injury isn't going to keep him out of it. Always room to grow for a young player, but really proud of how he fought."
Defensive End BJ Green II, Jacksonville Jaguars
Rookie BJ Green II returned to the state of Colorado for the Jaguars' Week 16 matchup against the Denver Broncos. In an impressive 34-20 win, Green recorded three tackles, including a season-high two solo.
Green, an undrafted free agent signee from this past offseason, has now totaled 14 tackles on the year for the 11-4 Jaguars.
Wide Receiver LaJohntay Wester, Baltimore Ravens
Another NFL rookie who spent the 2024 season at Colorado, sixth-round draft pick LaJohntay Wester returned a punt and a kickoff for 31 combined yards in the Ravens' 28-24 loss to the New England Patriots.
Wester has made an impact on special teams this season but is still looking for hist first career reception.
Wide Receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., Carolina Panthers
Fellow sixth-round draft pick Jimmy Horn Jr. had a career-high 25-yard rush on a jet sweep early in the Panthers' 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Surprisingly, Horn now has an equal number of rushing attempts and receptions (eight) this season.
Linebacker Nate Landman, Los Angeles Rams
Nate Landman totaled five tackles and a sack in the Rams' thrilling overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks. With the Pro Bowl likely in his future, Landman still leads the Rams with 123 total tackles.
Wide Receiver Xavier Weaver, Arizona Cardinals
Second-year NFL wide receiver Xavier Weaver, who spent the 2023 season with the Buffs, had two catches for a season-high 19 yards in the Cardinals' 26-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
