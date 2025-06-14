Jacksonville Jagaurs' Travis Hunter Shoots Down Rumors Regarding New Florida House
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver and former Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter was selected No. 2 overall in April’s 2025 NFL Draft. Hunter has been partaking in numerous minicamp drills as he prepares for his rookie season.
There was a report this week that Hunter had officially purchased his first house in Florida. He was asked about this earlier in the week if he indeed had his own house yet.
A Busy Offseason For Travis Hunter
It was reported this week that Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter had purchased a house in Florida for $3.3 million in the gated Deerwood Country in Jacksonville. The home is 8,125 square feet and has two stories, five bedrooms, and seven bathrooms. The house also has a pool and a tennis court.
However, Hunter said in a post camp media session this week that he had purchased no such thing.
“I ain’t buy a house yet,” Hunter said.
It looks like Hunter is still in the process of finding his new home in Florida. Hunter recently got married in May of this year to Leanna De La Fuente. The two met each other in high school and dated throughout Hunter’s collegiate career at both Jackson State and Colorado before getting married.
This was all after Hunter went through his Colorado pro day, graduated, went to the NFL Combine, and NFL Draft. Hunter also went back to Boulder during the Buffaloes spring game to get his jersey number retired.
Excitement Levels Rising For 2025 Jaguars?
The Jacksonville Jaguars had Travis Hunter circled on their draft board and made sure that they would be able to take the two-way phenom and 2024 Heisman trophy winner. The Jaguars had the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but it was very unlikely Hunter would fall that far. With Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward projected to go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, it was expected that Hunter would be the next player off the board.
Jacksonville traded up for the Cleveland Browns No. 2 overall pick. The Jaguars traded the Browns their 2025 first round pick, 2025 second round pick, 2025 fourth round pick, and 2026 first round pick.
Following a 4-13 2024 season, the Jaguars cleaned house this offseason. They fired general manager Trent Baalke and coach Doug Pederson and replaced them with James Gladstone as general manager and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen as coach.
The Jaguars hope these moves, plus the drafting of Hunter produce an excitement around the team that they haven’t had in years. The Jaguars are still led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is looking to get back on track. This franchise had what looked to be a promising future after winning the AFC South in Lawrence’s second season in 2022, but has faltered in back to back seasons.