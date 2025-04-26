Denver Broncos' Sean Payton On Shedeur Sanders, NFL Draft Controversy: 'Beware'
Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft is set to begin on Saturday morning and Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Sheduer Sanders remains unselected by an NFL team. In one of the more shocking developments in recent draft history, Sanders has not only fallen far past his top 20-32 consensus range, he’s been passed over for players that came into the draft with sixth and seventh round grades.
One of the beautiful things about the draft is that it only takes one team to fall in love with a player and make a selection. The inverse is true; one bad interview, one bad moment, or one disgruntled decision maker can change perception for that team. Some of the decision makers, one of whom was commonly tied to Sanders, came out and spoke about the situation as it had become a national news story.
“The time that we spent with Shedeur and what he’s done throughout his college career is impressive. He’s an impressive young man. He’s a really good quarterback. I would also say this: there are four more rounds in the draft. And then maybe lastly is, it’s less about where you get picked and what you do after you get picked. That’s the most important thing.” said Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry.
Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton was amazed Shedeur fell out of the first three rounds of the draft.
“We sat there, I watched right behind him throwing and watching the receivers, he had an outstanding Pro Day," said Payton. This thing is surprising. There’s nothing that ever takes place during this period of time that surprises you. Last year, we had a plan B quarterback and shoot, we thought second round, and he went. I think we all were surprised and yet the talent, holy cow. I think if you’re a team that needs a quarterback, and we kind of know at the start of the draft who those teams are,”
MORE: Shedeur, Shilo Sanders Emotional Reaction: Travis Hunter Drafted To Jacksonville Jaguars
MORE: Travis Hunter Trade Winners And Losers? Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns Graded
MORE: WATCH: Travis Hunter Reacts To Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft Slide Out Of First Round
“Again, I saw him when he was in junior high, and then I saw him when he was in high school, and then I saw him when he was a sophomore in high school come practice on their way to Florida," Payton continued. "So I’ve had the chance, I know Deion [Sanders], I felt like I grew up watching him play. There’ll be a chip on his shoulder and beware because this guy’s going to play in this league. I think it’s hard for any of us to explain what other people are looking for. We focus on what we’re looking for and yes, I think it’s surprising,”
Despite being ranked as a first-round player in the consensus big board, which is heavily influenced by people who have direct knowledge from NFL personnel and scouts, Shedeur Sanders has fallen to the fourth round. Not being selected in the first round was a surprise, but falling past the second round was baffling based on the on-field evaluation. Sanders, at minimum, passes the typical talent threshold for the top 64 picks.
Once Sanders fell past the second round, and then quarterbacks such as Oregon’s Dillion Gabriel, and to a lesser degree Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, came off the board, it became increasingly clear the on-field evaluation isn’t the matter at hand. Sanders' pre-draft process has been pointed to as a sign of contention, but other top quarterback prospects this year and prior opted for pro day and private workouts, the same as Sanders did.
Sanders is also not the first player to ever show emotion on the field, have confidence off of it, and speak freely on the microphone. Falling this far is simply inexplicable from a football perspective. No one has the answers as to why, but there’s one clear thing: this is long past just a football conversation. Previous draft history and the lack of pedigree of the quarterbacks taken ahead of Sanders don’t add up.